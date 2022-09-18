Original title: In August, the increase in housing prices in various tier cities fell or the decline expanded, and the effect of ensuring the delivery of buildings and stabilizing people’s livelihood gradually appeared

On the 16th, the National Bureau of Statistics announced the changes in the sales prices of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities in August. The number of cities where the sales prices of commercial housing fell has increased, and the growth rate of various tier cities has declined or the decline has expanded. The entire real estate market is still in a downward process.

“The sales prices of commercial housing in first-tier cities rose slightly month-on-month, while second- and third-tier cities turned down or expanded month-on-month.” Sheng Guoqing, chief statistician of the City Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that in August, in 70 large and medium-sized cities, newly built commercial housing and second-hand housing There were 50 and 56 cities where sales prices dropped month-on-month, 10 and 5 more than the previous month.

In August, the sales price of newly-built commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.1% month-on-month, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month; the sales price of second-hand housing turned flat from a month-on-month increase of 0.2% from the previous month. The sales price of newly-built commercial residential buildings in second-tier cities turned from the same level in the previous month to a decrease of 0.2% month-on-month; the sales price of second-hand residential buildings decreased by 0.3% month-on-month, and the decline increased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The sales prices of newly built commercial housing and second-hand housing in third-tier cities fell by 0.4% and 0.5% month-on-month, respectively, and the decline was 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous month.

Sheng Guoqing introduced that the year-on-year increase in the sales price of commercial housing in first-tier cities fell, and the year-on-year decline in second- and third-tier cities expanded.

In August, among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, 49 cities saw a year-on-year decrease in the sales price of new commercial housing, an increase of 1 from the previous month; 61 cities saw a year-on-year decrease in the sales price of second-hand housing, the same number as last month.

“Since this year, all localities have adhered to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation. City-specific policies have been adopted to support rigid and improved housing needs, and to ensure the stability of people’s livelihood by handing over buildings. The effect is gradually emerging.” The National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. Fu Linghui, director of the People’s and National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, said that despite some positive changes in the current real estate market, the entire market is still in a downward process. To promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, we must continue to work hard.

“In August, the decline in housing prices was accompanied by a decline in transaction volume, and the newly announced sales volume of commercial housing was still at a historically low level.” Xu Xiaole, chief market analyst at Shell Research Institute, believes that the current lack of market expectations is an important reason for the decline in volume and price.

Xu Xiaole said that the further optimization and implementation of supportive policies at both ends of supply and demand will be the key to improving market expectations. For example, the overall optimization of the policy of restricting purchases and loans on the demand side will maximize the release of housing demand; the flexible and rapid implementation of the supply-side rescue fund for guaranteeing the delivery of buildings has made substantial progress in the guarantee and delivery of buildings, which is expected to fundamentally improve market expectations. (Kang Shu)