In Emilia-Romagna, firm taxes and more aid for families

Maneuver for the restart

The merit of maintaining the accounts of Viale Aldo Moro is above all the low level of indebtedness of the Region, «the lowest among the regions with ordinary statute and this allows us margins of flexibility», explains Calvano, and also of a treasure of 18 million of euros recovered in the folds of the year-end accounts, which will lighten the 2024 disbursements.

«And we are fortunate to have a still growing GDP which supports the budget, but in the face of the current context of deceleration it is important that the maneuver aims at a dual objective: guaranteeing economic-financial balance and the sustainability of health and create the conditions for the economic and social restart of Emilia-Romagna with a careful eye on the areas affected by last May’s flood, promoting investment policies, to be carried out mainly in self-financing”, underlines the governor Stefano Bonaccini.

Investments of 1.9 billion euros

In the three-year period 2024-2026, investment spending will be over 1.9 billion euros (of which 800 million next year alone) for health and welfare, ecological and digital transition, businesses and work, schools and universities, soil protection and territorial security, tourism, culture and sport. Among the heaviest voices in the public sphere are 32 million euros to complete the Bologna Technopole (where 80% of Italian supercomputing capacity is concentrated), 31 million for the electrification of regional railways, 10 million to redevelop the cultural infrastructures and the same for bridge lines. To support private investments, the funds for the regional law on attractiveness (13.2 million euros), those for the internationalization of companies (6.7 million euros for Expo 2025 and fairs), for the law on urban economy (25.85 million in the three-year period), for the talent law (4 million euro in the three-year period) and for credit support (4.9 million for Confidi and interest rate reduction).

All this without counting the Regional Fund for non-self-sufficiency (over half a billion euros) and co-financing with European funds with which to fuel measures worth almost two billion euros to support businesses, training, research and development.

The healthcare node

However, it is on the maintenance of the services guaranteed by the public and universal healthcare system that the accounts are creaking, both on the Via Emilia and in the rest of the country, between impoverishment and aging of the population. concludes Calvano.

