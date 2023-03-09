2023Year2In March, the national industrial producer prices fell year-on-year1.4%the chain was flat; the purchase price of industrial producers fell year-on-year0.5%a quarter-on-quarter decrease0.2%。1—2On average, the ex-factory price of industrial producers decreased compared with the same period last year1.1%the purchasing price of industrial producers falls0.2%。

one,2Year-on-year changes in industrial producer prices in the month

Among the ex-factory prices of industrial producers, the prices of means of production fell2.0%affecting the general level of ex-factory prices of industrial producers to drop by about1.61percent.Among them, the price of extractive industries rose0.3%industrial prices of raw materials fall1.3%the price of the processing industry falls2.6%.Subsistence prices rise1.1%affecting the general level of ex-factory prices of industrial producers to rise by about0.25percent.Among them, rising food prices2.6%clothing prices rise1.6%rising prices of general commodities0.7%prices of durable consumer goods fall0.2%。

In the purchase price of industrial producers, the price of ferrous metal materials fell6.9%the price of chemical raw materials dropped5.4%the prices of building materials and non-metals dropped4.9%the price of non-ferrous metal materials and wires dropped2.2%;Rise in fuel power prices5.2%the price of agricultural and sideline products rose4.4%。

two,2Month-on-month changes in industrial producer prices

Among the ex-factory prices of industrial producers, the prices of means of production rose0.1%affecting the general level of ex-factory prices of industrial producers to rise by about0.06percent.Among them, the price of extractive industries fell0.3%industrial prices of raw materials rise0.7%the price of the processing industry falls0.1%.Subsistence prices drop0.3%affecting the general level of ex-factory prices of industrial producers to drop by about0.08percent.Among them, food prices fell0.1%the prices of clothing and general daily necessities all fell0.3%prices of durable consumer goods fall0.5%。

In the purchase price of industrial producers, the prices of agricultural and sideline products, construction materials and non-metallic products all fell1.0%the price of fuel and power dropped0.5%the price of chemical raw materials dropped0.4%; Prices of ferrous metal materials rose1.2%the price of non-ferrous metal materials and wires rose0.9%。

2023Year2Monthly Industrial Producer Price Main Data

month-on-month rise and fall （%） Year-on-year rise and fall （%） 1—2Month-on-year Quote change(%） 1. Ex-factory prices of industrial producers 0.0 -1.4 -1.1 means of production 0.1 -2.0 -1.7 mining -0.3 0.3 1.1 raw materials 0.7 -1.3 -0.7 processing -0.1 -2.6 -2.4 Subsistence -0.3 1.1 1.3 food -0.1 2.6 2.7 clothes -0.3 1.6 1.8 General daily necessities -0.3 0.7 1.0 consumer durables -0.5 -0.2 0.0 2. Purchase price of industrial producers -0.2 -0.5 -0.2 fuel, power -0.5 5.2 6.2 Ferrous metal materials 1.2 -6.9 -7.4 Non-ferrous metal materials and wires 0.9 -2.2 -2.0 Chemical raw materials -0.4 -5.4 -5.0 Wood and Pulp -0.7 3.6 3.9 Building materials and non-metals -1.0 -4.9 -5.1 Other industrial raw materials and semi-finished products -0.4 -0.3 0.0 Agricultural and sideline products -1.0 4.4 4.8 Textile raw materials 0.0 -4.0 -3.8 3. Ex-factory prices of major industries Coal Mining and Washing Industry -2.2 0.5 0.5 Oil and Gas Extraction Industry 1.7 -3.0 1.0 Ferrous metal mining and dressing industry 3.9 -5.5 -5.0 Non-ferrous metal mining and dressing industry 2.1 6.0 5.6 Non-metallic mining and dressing industry 0.1 3.2 3.1 Agricultural and sideline food processing industry -0.3 5.3 5.6 food manufacturing -0.4 0.4 0.7 Wine, Beverage and Refined Tea Manufacturing 0.3 1.7 1.6 Tobacco Industry 0.0 0.5 0.5 textile industry -0.3 -3.7 -3.4 Textile and clothing, apparel industry 0.0 1.0 1.0 Wood processing and wood, bamboo, rattan, palm, grass products industry -0.4 -1.2 -0.9 Paper and Paper Products Industry -0.5 -2.0 -1.8 Printing and recorded media reproduction -0.4 -0.5 -0.4 Petroleum, coal and other fuel processing industries 0.6 1.7 3.9 Chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing 0.0 -6.0 -5.5 pharmaceutical manufacturing -0.1 0.1 0.3 Chemical Fiber Manufacturing 1.4 -2.0 -2.2 Rubber and Plastic Products Industry -0.3 -2.6 -2.5 Non-metallic mineral products industry -0.7 -6.2 -6.3 Ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry 1.7 -10.9 -11.3 Non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry 1.0 -5.3 -4.8 metal products industry -0.2 -3.3 -3.1 General Equipment Manufacturing -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Automotive Manufacturing -0.1 -0.8 -0.6 Railroad, marine, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing 0.0 0.9 1.0 Computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing -1.1 -0.5 0.0 Electricity, heat production and supply industry 0.9 2.9 2.9 Gas production and supply industry 0.7 9.0 8.5 Water production and supply industry 0.0 0.4 0.3

notes

1.Indicator Interpretation

The industrial producer price index includes the industrial producer price index (Producer Price Index for Industrial Productsfor shortPPI) and the industrial producer purchasing price index.

The ex-factory price index of industrial producers reflects the changing trend and range of ex-factory prices of industrial enterprises’ products when they are sold for the first time.

The purchase price index of industrial producers reflects the change trend and range of purchase prices of industrial enterprises as intermediate input products.

2.Statistical range

The statistical survey on ex-factory prices of industrial producers covers40industrial sectors,1300Prices of industrial products in several basic headings; surveys of industrial producers’ purchasing prices cover9category,800Prices of industrial products for multiple base categories.

3.investigation method

The industrial producer price survey adopts a survey method combining key surveys and typical surveys, involving4More than 10,000 industrial enterprises.

4.statistical standard

The classification standard of industrial sectors is based on the “National Economic Industry Classification” (GB/T4754-2017）。

5.the data shows

Due to “rounding” it is sometimes the case that the aggregated data is at the same high or low value as the categorical data.Some categories or industries have small price changes and are reserved according to “rounding”1After the decimal point, the increase and decrease is0which is considered to be flat when expressing price changes.