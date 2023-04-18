In February, the two major “creditors” of China and Japan dumped U.S. debt, and China’s holdings fell for seven consecutive times, hitting a new low since 2010- WSJ

According to data from the U.S. Treasury Department, in February Japan’s U.S. bond holdings lost most of the growth in January and began to approach a three-year low; The China Foreign Exchange Administration previously announced that in February foreign reserves stopped rising for four consecutive months, but gold reserves increased for four consecutive months.

U.S. official data showed that in February, when strong economic data sparked market concerns about the Fed’s more aggressive interest rate hikes and U.S. stocks and bonds fell collectively, two major overseas “creditors” collectively sold U.S. bonds.

On April 17th, Eastern Time, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released the International Capital Flows Report (TIC), showing that Japan held the most U.S. Treasury bonds in February, and mainland China still ranked second. The total U.S. debt in the two regions Positions were reduced compared with January.

In February, Japan’s holdings of U.S. treasury bonds decreased by US$22.6 billion from January, giving up most of the increase in January’s increase of US$28.1 billion. It fell to a four-month high in January and began to approach the three-year high set in October last year. Come low. From August to October last year, Japan’s holdings of U.S. debt hit a record low for three consecutive months since at least December 2019.

In February, mainland China held US$848.8 billion in US treasury bonds, a decrease of US$10.6 billion from January, reducing its holdings of US debt for seven consecutive months. The total holdings hit a record low since May 2010 for seven consecutive months. Since April last year, China‘s holdings have been below $1 trillion.

As of the end of February, the yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose by more than 40 basis points, and the yield of the 2-year U.S. bond, which is more sensitive to the interest rate outlook, rose by more than 60 basis points, all of which erased all the declines in January , rising for the fourth month in six months.

Wall Street News previously mentioned that China‘s foreign exchange reserves declined in February due to factors such as global macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations of major economies.

According to the statistics of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, China‘s foreign exchange reserves at the end of February were US$3,133.15 billion, a decrease of US$51.3 billion or 1.61% from the end of January, ending the four-month continuous growth trend. However, gold reserves at the end of February increased by 1.2% from January to 65.92 million ounces, rising for the fourth consecutive month.

And just in February, two Fed economists, Carol Bertaut and Ruth Judson, estimated that China‘s actual selling of U.S. Treasury bonds in the past year was offset by its increased holdings of agency bonds.

According to their estimates, China‘s holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds fell by $173.85 billion last year, the second-largest annual drop in history after the record high of $189 billion in 2016. Taking into account the valuation effect, last year’s U.S. debt performance was the worst in decades, and China‘s U.S. stock and treasury bond holdings actually decreased by only US$59.5 billion. Last year, China’s holdings of U.S. agency bonds increased by $50.9 billion. After taking into account the valuation effect, China actually increased its holdings by $85.9 billion, which also exceeded the decline in U.S. treasury bonds.

At the “Alpha Investment Summit” hosted by Wall Street Insights at the end of last month, Guan Tao, former director of the Balance of Payments Department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and global chief economist of Bank of China Securities, said that the balance of U.S. debt held by foreign investors last year was “decrease in name but increase in real terms.” “, foreign capital generally “locks long and sells short”. The United Kingdom and the Eurozone are the main buyers of U.S. bonds. India has not bought less, Japan and South Korea have been “forced” to reduce their holdings, and China‘s reduction has slowed down.

Guan Tao believes that the dollar cycle remained stable last year. The Fed released too much water in the early stage and the U.S. trade deficit surged, leading to a flood of dollars around the world. Most of the U.S. dollars held by foreign capital have nowhere to go, so they can only flock to U.S. dollar assets, mainly interest-earning assets with stable returns.

