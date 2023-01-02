Listen to the audio version of the article

A regional agreement, signed after a long preparatory work that began in 2018, to transform the factories of Friuli-Venezia Giulia into places of health. Because “the time of the pandemic has taught us that there is no industry and there is no work if there is no health“, explains the president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, Michelangelo Agrusti. And if the Chinese case reminds us that health issues are complex and must be addressed on a global scale, here we are thinking about the culture of safety and health directly in the places of production.

The protocol

The protocol already sees the first companies – among these Electrolux, Gesteco/Labotest and Savio Macchine Tessili – directly experimenting with the new philosophy, becoming places of health education, from nutrition to the early identification of the signs of the most widespread pathologies «in a working population more than half of them are over 50 years of age – recalls Barbara Alessandrini of the Prevention, Food Safety and Public Health, Veterinary, FVG Region Directorate – It is important to spread lifestyles that can be protective».

The “Workplaces that promote health – Friuli Venezia Giulia WHP Network” program is part of the actions envisaged by the Regional Prevention Plan of the FVG Region1 with the aim of reducing the preventable and avoidable burden of morbidity, mortality and disability. At the center is the priority objective of promoting the adoption of recommended practices in the workplace in order to make them environments favorable «for the competent and conscious adoption of lifestyles conducive to health».

The certification

The certificate of recognition of “Workplace that Promotes Health” is then issued annually by the territorially competent health authority to companies which, by activating the internal participatory process, carry out the foreseen actions. The WHP logo is used in the certificate of recognition of “Workplace that Promotes Health” and must always be associated with the reference year: the model was cradle in the province of Bergamo (as large as Friuli-Venezia Giulia) and today it has national significance.

Companies can participate by completing an online format that collects some context data and the self-certification relating to the presence of the pre-requisites: this step activates contact with the local health authority. To plan the route, organize the activities and to detect opportunities for connection with initiatives present in the local area, it is necessary to involve all the company figures in a participatory process (employer or delegate with decision-making powers, competent doctor, safety manager, union representatives, human resources) as well as any other internal sectors that may play a role in the development of the activities.