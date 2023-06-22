In Guatemala the elections of a democracy in crisis

Next June 25 will be held the general elections in Guatemalawhere 9.3 million Guatemalans will be called to vote to choose the head of state, the vice president, the mayors, the 160 deputies of the National Congress and the 20 deputies of the Central American Parliament.

If none of the candidates obtains an absolute majority of votes in the first round, the second round on 20 August. The inauguration of the elected candidate will take place on January 14, with the impossibility of being re-elected.

In a country which, despite having the strongest economy in Central America, has 60% of the population living below the poverty line and one in two children suffering from chronic malnutrition, not many have hopes of a change after the vote. Furthermore, the majority of Guatemalans who live in urban areas are afraid to leave the house for the sake of life endemic violence to which previous governments have failed to find an effective response.

The Corrupt Pact

The macroeconomic data hide an extremely unequal reality, where the interests of the few continue to govern, together with corruption, the patronage and with impunity. In recent years, those who have tried to denounce or shed light on these phenomena have had to leave the country or been put in prison, as has happened in recent days in Jose Ruben Zamoraeditor of El Periόdico, one of the major opposition newspapers that closed its doors after 27 years.

After the great work of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), the enthusiasm caused by the peaceful demonstrations against former president Otto Pérez Molina in 2015 and by the unity of the various opposition groups who took to the streets of the country in 2021, the prospect of moving on from rampant corruption now seems to have vanished.

Indeed, these events had an opposite reaction to the desired one. In wanting to destroy the corrupt power of the economic elites, they have strengthened the so-called “pacto de corruptos” (pact of the corrupt). Seeing their status threatened, these power groups have begun to co-opt all state institutions to preserve their privileges.

An integral part of the pact is the now unpopular outgoing president Alejandro Giammattei. His mandate was highly controversial, marked by numerous scandals, repeated attacks on the press and the opposition and a general worsening of living conditions in the country.

A dispute marked by exclusion

For the upcoming elections, it appears that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal was the first and main voter, excluding three of the favored candidates. Although the decisions took place through legal channels, many criticisms have arisen regarding the arbitrariness of excluding some candidates and not others, who also present imputable conditions.

The first to emerge from the contest were two candidates who had obtained an important percentage in the last elections: Roberto Arzú and Thelma Cabrera. Cabrera, the only indigenous candidate of note, proposed a plurinational state model and could boast high popularity in rural areas. In Guatemala, the indigenous population represents 43.75% of the country’s inhabitants and less than 15% of deputies and high officials of the state, who were also excluded in this electoral round.

Carlos Piñeda was also excluded from the elections more recently, who at the beginning of May was given the winner by the polls. A conservative entrepreneur alien to the Guatemalan political landscape, he has become popular through his social channels, from which he has denounced the corruption of the old oligarchies in power.

The status quo leads the polls

Remaining in the race, although currently in third place according to the polls, is Zury Ríos. She is the daughter of Efraín Ríos Montt, the former dictator of the 1980s accused of genocide. She was excluded four years ago precisely because the constitution forbids the families of coup plotters from running as candidates.

With his far-right coalition, he is running for the fourth time in the elections with a program focused on security and inspired by the controversial work of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele. Holds his line strong anti civil rights and promises jobs to Guatemalans, benefits for law enforcement and military and an iron fight against corruption, while allies with figures accused of corruption in order to win.

As in 2019, Sandra Torres could finish second. Fresh from a trial for illegal electoral funding, she also wants to adopt the Salvadoran model for securitywhile promising a female cabinet and a fight against corruption as the first step in a wider fight against poverty.

Topping the projections is 72-year-old diplomat Edmond Mulet, who finished third in the last election. With a generic and not very concrete plan, whose pillars are there economic modernization, social, security and state, changed sides several times during the campaign. His promise of change runs counter to the alliances he makes and remains neutral on divisive issues within the Guatemalan political landscape, such as mining. He is famous for both his career at the United Nations and as ambassador, for having been the protagonist in the eighties of a trial for alleged participation in a network of illegal adoption of Guatemalan children with Canada.

The victory of distrust

A few days before the vote, there are many question marks hovering over the fate of Guatemala.

What is certain is that we will want to try to apply a model similar to Bukele’s on security, given the enormous consensus he has generated in the region, thanks to a drastic and rapid decrease in crime rates. However, this process, which trampled on the human rights of many criminals and innocents, enforced a non-replicable formula in Guatemala due to the differences in the criminal, prison and geographical context of the two countries.

Violence and corruption represent and will represent the shaky scaffolding of the now terminal Guatemalan democracy. In this climate, it should come as no surprise that few will want to bet on real change by going to more and more emptied ballot boxes of the country.

Article by Antilla Fürst, of the Latin America editorial staff of Lo Spiegone

Cover photo EPA/Esteban Biba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

