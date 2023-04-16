“In Ireland you can only do a lot of things online”

You said earlier that the cost of living is relatively high. Does this also apply to food prices in addition to rents?

Yes, the prices for food are also significantly higher than in Germany. It’s possible for two people to spend €400-500 on groceries a month – but that doesn’t include organic groceries yet. I also think it’s a pity that there aren’t any real bakeries. In Ireland you buy packaged bread in the supermarket, it is very fluffy, soft, almost like toast, but has a high price of between three and five euros. There are no good rolls, pumpkin seed bread or multigrain bread.…

There are of course a few lifestyle bakeries where a Frenchman who has moved to Germany bakes baguettes and such, but bakeries like in Germany on every corner have probably not been able to establish themselves here. A customer of mine has a bakery and once sent me a package of bread, it was wonderful! Last weekend I was also in Germany and brought bread from there. (laughs)