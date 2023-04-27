In Italy, only 7% of companies are ready to manage IT risks

“We just released a study developed worldwide, with different geographies, different markets and different companies, around 7,000. In Italy there was a specific study, five technology areas were analysed. In particular, an estimate was made of the degree of resilience, i.e. how ready companies are to counter and manage current security risks” he explains Fabrizio GergelyHead of Architecture at Cisco Italia, the US multinational specialized in the supply of networking equipment.

These range from user, device, network, application and data protection. “By putting this information together, it emerges that in Italy only 7% of companies declare themselves ready to manage IT risks. There is still a lot to do, our goal is to take stock of the situation and help our customers understand what to focus on,” he added. In an interview with Italpress, the manager then underlined the importance for companies to equip themselves with protection tools regarding the risks deriving from a cyber attack, focusing on the alarming data in this sense in Italy that emerge from a survey .

The problems of Italian companies

“Our customers can deepen and understand which is the most important gap to fill. Our proposal is based on solutions and innovations that we can bring to the market by helping our customers – added Gergely – More than the cost of our services, I would think about the cost that a company has to bear if it is caught in a cyber attack. We have a worldwide estimate, about 30% of the companies interviewed said they had suffered an attack in the last 24 months, with at least 500,000 dollars of impact for 25% of these – he specified – When a digital service does not is more available, I as a company have an economic impact, but also a reputational one and customers could go to other digital service providers”.

There are patents

In particular, Cisco has filed 75 patents in the area of ​​quantum encryption for protection against cyber attacks from quantum computers. “It’s a very hot topic now, it’s related to the fact that the current algorithms that protect data communications and infrastructure are at risk of attack by quantum computers,” Gergely explained. –”Thanks to the research and development in Cisco Photonics, the world research and development center on optical issues present in Italy, we are working on solutions that are already available for quantum security – he concluded – That is to say, protecting infrastructures through such resilient keys and robust enough to withstand even an attack carried out by quantum computers”.

