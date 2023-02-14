Philip Morris’ 2022 results

Philip Morris International has announced the results for 2022: as of December 31, over 17 million adult smokers worldwide have switched to IQOS and have completely abandoned cigarettes, of which about 2 million in Italy alone. These are the results of the journey of a company which has undergone a radical transformation in recent years. The aim is to switch as soon as possible all smokers who do not give up smoking to non-combustible alternatives based on science and technology. In the medium term (2025) we would like to obtain half of the revenues from “combustion-free” products by converting at least 40 million smokers to them.

“We are moving forward at increasing speed towards our goal of building a cigarette-free future by making available to adult smokers who continue to quit the best technologies made possible by years of research and development – said Marco Hannappel, President South Western Europe of Philip Morris International, who added – Today, on the one hand, we are celebrating an important result: around 2 million smokers in Italy have switched to a valid alternative without combustion and have completely abandoned cigarettes; on the other, we relaunch our commitment thanks to a new technology, designed to further simplify the transition of smokers who are more resistant to change”.

New product

In recent days, in fact, the company has introduced Iqos Iluma One in Italy, consisting of a single electronic device, which does not include a separate charger for recharging the stick holder. According to Gianluca Iannelli, Head of Marketing & Digital at Philip Morris Italy, “at the end of December, thanks to the introduction of Iqos Iluma, we saw an increase in smokers switching to Iqos for exclusive use, i.e. completely abandoning traditional smoking. With Iqos Iluma One – added Iannelli – we aim to convince even the most resistant smokers to change their lifestyle, thanks to an even simpler and more intuitive device.”