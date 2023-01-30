Bodao look at the market

Weekly Market Review

Foreign capital accelerates to enter the market, and A shares continue to rise before the festival

In the last week before the Spring Festival, the northbound capital (foreign capital) entered the market at a faster rate, with a cumulative net inflow of 48.5 billion yuan in the week, which drove the market sentiment to continue to heat up. A shares continued their upward trend, and major broad-based indexes all rose. Among them, the Growth Enterprise Market Index rose the most, with a weekly increase of 3.72%. In addition, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.18%.SSE 50 Indexup 1.77%,CSI 300 IndexUp 2.63%.

In terms of industries, 28 of Shenwan’s 31 first-level industries recorded positive returns. Among them, due to the low overall valuation of the industry and the strong support of national policies, the computer rose by 7.98% weekly, and electronics (5.84%) and nonferrous metals ( 5.43%), national defense industry (5.18%), petroleum and petrochemical (4.12%) and other industries also performed well. Food and beverage (-0.80%), light manufacturing (-0.72%), beauty care (-0.43%), automobile ( 0.36%) and banks (0.59%) performed poorly.

In terms of overseas markets, most of the US stock market indexes fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Index fell by 2.70%, the S&P 500 fell slightly by 0.66%, and major European markets closed down slightly. However, during the Spring Festival holiday, overseas markets performed to a certain extent. Among them, the three major US stock indexes closed up, and the Hang Seng Technology and Hang Seng Indexes, which are highly related to A shares, also rose by 5.35% and 2.92% respectively.

(Data source: Wind, as of January 20, 2023. Risk warning: my country's stock market operates for a short period of time and cannot reflect all stages of the development of the securities market.)

A week’s hot review

The Spring Festival holiday consumption recovery is coming as expected

In terms of transportation, last week, the congestion index of 100 cities and the passenger traffic volume of subways in 18 cities rose by 3% and 10% respectively compared with the same period last year during the Spring Festival. 62% of the level. The expressway network traffic volume has rebounded by 15% compared with the same period last year, an increase of 12% compared with 2019, and the transportation capacity of aviation and other fields affected by the epidemic in the early stage has recovered rapidly. The decline in the same period narrowed sharply to 5.7%.Both reflect the obvious pick-up in the willingness to travel。

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of domestic tourists and revenue during the Spring Festival holiday this year increased by 23%/30% year-on-year respectively, returning to 89% and 73% of the same period in 2019.

also,The movie box office has recovered significantly.The total national box office revenue of the Spring Festival recorded 6.763 billion yuan, second only to the historical high of 7.842 billion in the same period in 2021; among them, the box office proportion of the third to sixth day in the middle and late stages is higher than that of the same period in history. In January (as of the 28th), the national single-day box office average was 167 million yuan, an increase of 90.7% over the same period last year, and an increase of 53.7% over 2019.

However, sales of passenger cars and real estate are weak. In the first 15 days of January, the average daily retail sales of passenger cars by the Passenger Federation was 48,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 21%, which was lower than the 15% year-on-year figure in December. During the Spring Festival, new housing transactions in 40 key cities fell by 14% year-on-year. As of January 28, the average daily transaction area of ​​commercial housing in 30 cities across the country in January was 282,000 square meters, a decrease of 39.8% compared with the same period last year. From January 16 to 22, the national land The transaction area decreased by 2% month-on-month and 70% year-on-year.

Overall, the recovery of consumption during the Spring Festival started well, with a higher slope in the later period, and the overall living radius of residents rapidly expanded.Related to this, the recovery speed of the contact service industry has accelerated, especially movies, tourism, aviation and other transportation.However, before the peak of the epidemic, the growth rate of retail sales of goods was relatively less constrained, and the changes were limited. The growth rate of residential investment and durable consumption in key consumer real estate and automobiles has not yet improved significantly.

Weekly Money Tracker

In January, more than 100 billion yuan accelerated to enter the market, and foreign capital had a net inflow for 11 consecutive weeks

The average daily turnover of the market in the week before the Spring Festival was 739.433 billion yuan, an increase from the previous week. In terms of funds, the net purchase of southbound funds (domestic capital) to Hong Kong was 2.946 billion Hong Kong dollars, of which the net outflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect on Shanghai Stock Exchange was 468 million Hong Kong dollars, and the net purchase of Hong Kong Stock Connect on Shenzhen Stock Exchange was 3.414 billion Hong Kong dollars.

The northbound capital (foreign capital) maintained a large inflow trend before the holiday, and it has been a net inflow for 11 consecutive weeks.As of January 20, the cumulative net inflow this year has been 112.531 billion, surpassing last year’s 90.019 billion.Among them, the net inflow of the week before the festival was 48.516 billion yuan, the net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 24.562 billion, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 23.954 billion.

In terms of specific industries, since January, the net inflow of foreign capital has exceeded 10 billion, including non-bank finance, power equipment, food and beverage, and banking.The net inflow of foreign capital in the week before the festival included power equipment, electronics, non-bank finance, food and beverage, non-ferrous metals, etc. Among them, the net inflow of power equipment exceeded 7 billion, and the net outflow of the sector was only real estate, which was 223 million.

(Data source: wind, as of January 20, 2023, risk warning: my country’s stock market operates for a short period of time and cannot reflect all stages of the development of the securities market.)

Market Valuation Quantiles

(Data source: wind, as of January 20, 2023, risk warning: my country's stock market operates for a short period of time and cannot reflect all stages of the development of the securities market.)

A week before the festival, A-shares continued to close up, and the valuations of various indexes also rebounded. Among them, the Shanghai-Shenzhen 300 Index was valued at 12.1 times, and the historical valuation quantile since its listing was 32.12%. The historical quantile of valuation is 18.70%, and it still has allocation value at present.