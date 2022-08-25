Home Business In July, my country’s bond market issued more than 4.8 trillion yuan of corporate credit bonds and issued 1,138.69 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network
In July, my country's bond market issued more than 4.8 trillion yuan of corporate credit bonds and issued 1,138.69 billion yuan

The financial market operation released by the People’s Bank of China shows that in July, my country’s bond market issued a total of 4,859.03 billion yuan of bonds. Among them, 1,053.58 billion yuan was issued in treasury bonds, 406.31 billion yuan in local government bonds, 762.96 billion yuan in financial bonds, 1,138.69 billion yuan in corporate credit bonds, 9.74 billion yuan in credit asset-backed securities, and 1,464.50 billion yuan in interbank certificates of deposit.

As of the end of July, the bond market custody balance was 141.9 trillion yuan. Among them, the custody balance of government bonds is 23.5 trillion yuan, the custody balance of local government bonds is 34.5 trillion yuan, the financial bond custody balance is 32.8 trillion yuan, the corporate credit bond custody balance is 32.2 trillion yuan, and the credit asset-backed securities custody balance is 2.5 trillion yuan. , the custody balance of interbank certificates of deposit was 14.4 trillion yuan. The balance of over-the-counter bond custody of commercial banks was 43.22 billion yuan.

In July, the transaction of spot bonds in the inter-bank bond market was 23.5 trillion yuan, with an average daily transaction of 1,120.59 billion yuan, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 4.4%; the inter-bank money market transaction totaled 146.5 trillion yuan, an increase of 37.8% year-on-year and month-on-month. 4.7%. In July, the monthly weighted average interest rate of interbank pledged repo was 1.33%, down 24 basis points from the previous month; the monthly weighted average interest rate of interbank lending was 1.35%, down 21 basis points from the previous month.

