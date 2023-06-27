In July, the supply and demand of Guiyang steel market will be flattened, and the price may fluctuate. Guiyang City_Sina Finance_Sina.com

In July, the supply and demand of Guiyang steel market will be flattened, and the price may fluctuate upwards

With the recovery of all walks of life in the post-epidemic era, policy measures continue to promote economic growth, maintain employment, and stabilize prices. According to the Guizhou Provincial Bureau of Statistics, in the first quarter of 2023, the GDP of Guizhou Province will It was 493.977 billion yuan, calculated at constant prices, an increase of 2.5% over the same period of the previous year, and an increase of 1.3 percentage points over the whole of the previous year. In the first quarter, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 1.4%. The recovery has also boosted demand from the steel industry.

According to the statistics of Guiyang Office of Lange Iron and Steel Network, the daily shipment data survey of Guiyang Building Materials: In June, the public warehouses of Guiyang Building Materials (Qianganglian warehouse, Qianlang warehouse, and Dongfang warehouse) shipped a total of 203,150 tons, a decrease of 2.3 from May 10,000 tons, down 10.17% from the previous month. Compared with the same period last year, it increased by 67,550 tons, a month-on-month increase of 49.82%; compared with the same period of the previous year, it increased by 59,850 tons, a month-on-month increase of 41.77%. In June, the average shipment volume was 1.0157 tons, which was 10.17% lower than the average in May; compared with the same period in 22 years, the average shipment volume increased by 45.2%; compared with the same period in 21 years, the average shipment volume increased by 48.86%. From a quarterly point of view: in the second quarter of this year, the total shipment volume of Guiyang building materials was 638,000 tons, an increase of 220,300 tons compared with the first quarter, and an increase of 52.74% from the previous quarter. Compared with the same period last year, it increased by 33.67%.

It can be seen that the demand has obviously turned around, and it is developing well and stably. However, Guiyang building materials businesses still operate cautiously. In response to various uncertain situations in the future, the market has adopted measures such as “light capital operation” and less stockpiling. This has led to a low level of building materials inventory in Guiyang this year.

According to statistics from the Guiyang Office of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of the morning of June 26 (Qianganglian warehouse, Qianlang warehouse and Dongfang warehouse) the total inventory was 104,550 tons. Among them, 75,900 tons of rebar, 20,350 tons of coiled snails, and 8,200 tons of high wire. Compared with May, the inventory decreased by 23,400 tons, a month-on-month decrease of 18.29%. Among them, rebar decreased by 15.57%, and coil + wire decreased by 24.7%. Compared with the same period last year, it decreased by 105,850 tons, a month-on-month decrease of 50.31%; compared with the same period in 21 years, it decreased by 13.445 tons, a month-on-month decrease of 56.26%.

It can be seen from the above data that the inventory of building materials in Guiyang this year is only one-third of that of last year and the year before. According to the editor’s analysis, there are several main reasons for the downturn in Guiyang’s building materials market: First, Guiyang merchants have weak confidence in the late stage of the epidemic and have maintained a cautious attitude for a long time; Foreign manufacturers lack willingness to invest resources in Guiyang. Even if resources are invested, it is only for brand maintenance and on-demand supply of engineering projects. In addition, within the province, iron and steel enterprises are also in trouble. Since May, electric furnace iron and steel enterprises in this province have basically stopped production. The cost of scrap steel is high and the production of electric furnaces causes losses, and the willingness to resume production is low due to the impact of local electricity tariff policies.

We conducted a survey of 4 sample iron and steel enterprises (1 blast furnace + 3 electric furnaces) in the province and found that: in June, the in-plant inventory of these enterprises dropped to 43,500 tons, a decrease of 12,000 tons compared with May, and a month-on-month decrease of 21.62%. According to the editor’s understanding, although the price improved slightly during the suspension period, some manufacturers still cashed in by clearing the inventory of finished products. The only long-process steel enterprise in the province adopts a semi-saturated production method to save costs and control inventory at a reasonable level. On the whole, Guizhou’s building materials industry has shown a trend of shrinking in scale this year, both from the steel manufacturing industry and from the perspective of society.

As far as all kinds of steel products are concerned in the whole province, the situation of other kinds of steel is relatively better. According to the Guiyang Office of Lange Iron and Steel Network, it visits and checks the self-owned warehouses of 28 merchants every week, including profiles, pipes, plates and other varieties. It is worth noting that the storage situation in Guiyang plate area has been developing for the better this year.

As of June 25, in the Lange Guiyang Office’s investigation, it was found that the private warehouse inventory of 6 merchants in the plate area was 31,300 tons, an increase of 11,400 tons from May, and a month-on-month increase of 56.89%; while the private warehouses of 11 merchants in the pipe area The inventory survey was 27,800 tons, a decrease of 3,000 tons from May, and a month-on-month decrease of 1.07%; the private warehouse inventory survey of 11 merchants in the profile area was 21,850 tons, an increase of 1,000 tons from May, and a month-on-month increase of 4.55%.

The benefits of plates, profiles, and pipes are closely related to the development of Guizhou Province in 2023. The development direction of the province in 23 years is mainly based on the leading role of the core of new industrialization, giving full play to the provincial industry and informatization. Key industrial parks in Guizhou in recent years include: Guiyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Zunyi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Anshun Huangguoshu Tourist Resort, etc.; projects to be launched or to be approved include: Tongren City Wanshan Characteristic Modern Agriculture Demonstration Park, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture Huaxia Cultural Tourism Famous City Project; Shanghai Zhangjiang Gui’an High-tech Industrial Park Project, Guizhou Tianneng Recycling Materials Industrial Park Project, Huaxi District Specialty Beverage Production Base Project, etc.

At the same time, the “14th Five-Year” New Building Materials Industry Development Plan issued by Guizhou clearly puts forward the promotion of “building energy conservation, vigorously developing prefabricated buildings and green buildings, requiring the new building materials industry to strengthen greening, and the development and promotion of new building materials products.” . That is to say, in the field of green buildings and prefabricated buildings, part of the steel demand for traditional steel bars will be replaced by new steel structures. Among them, I-beam, section steel, angle steel and plate are the main raw materials for manufacturing steel structures. In terms of infrastructure construction, by the end of 2022, the total mileage of Guizhou Expressway has reached about 5,500 kilometers. Among them, construction has started including: G75 Lanhai Expressway Anshun-Pingba section, S20 Zunyi-Tongzi West Ring Road, etc.; construction to be started or pending approval includes : G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway Qingzhen-Longchang section, G76 Xia-Rong Expressway Hunan Zhijiang-Guiyang section, S28 Dushan-Luodian Expressway, etc. In terms of promoting expressway construction projects, the number of newly opened expressways has decreased year by year. It means that the infrastructure construction of “saturated road construction” is coming to an end, and Guizhou Province may be committed to promoting the high-quality development of the park in the next step.

In June, the country issued a series of policies to stabilize the economy, and the “interest rate cut” has been launched as scheduled, including a five-year favorable mortgage policy. But the market pays more attention to the actual effect of subsequent policies. In addition, the rainy weather in the south has affected the construction progress of the project, and the pace of terminal procurement has slowed down accordingly. Therefore, in the first half of July, the steel market in the general environment may show a high correction trend. However, the price of building materials in Guizhou Province is supported by the shortage of resources, or the price is relatively strong, and there is even a situation of reluctance to sell at a premium. For other varieties, the plates may maintain a high level of volatility under the support of demand. At the same time, the demand for pipes will also increase slightly, because various parks and workshops need to meet the necessary fire-fighting facility standards. In addition, the explosion of “Rongjiang Village Supermarket” in Guizhou Province has promoted the development of Guizhou’s cultural and tourism industry, and has driven the province’s homestay, hotel and other industries to benefit, thereby increasing the consumption of steel structures and fire-fighting pipes.

