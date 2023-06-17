Home » In June, 4.9 million Italians travelled. save up to 25%
In June, 4.9 million Italians travelled. save up to 25%

In June, 4.9 million Italians travelled. save up to 25%

4.9 million Italians have chosen to go on holiday in June this year, driven by the arrival of the heat and the end of school. The Coldiretti Ixè analysis emerges over the weekend which traditionally marks the beginning of the holidays for the arrival of summer.

To the departures for the holidays during the weekend are added – continues Coldiretti – those for day trips to the seaside resorts, lakes but also to the countryside to enjoy the favorable climate after a spring marked by bad weather.

If inflation has caused an increase in holiday prices, the start of the tourist season – says Coldiretti – still represents an opportunity to save money with discounts, compared to the high season, which can exceed 25%. The price lists for accommodation, food but also umbrellas and sunbeds in fact traditionally undergo – Coldiretti specifies – a surge starting from the month of July to reach the maximum values ​​in the first half of August.

The “out of season” departures – Coldiretti specifies – are also particularly appreciated by those who love tranquility and want to stay away from the crowds without giving up visiting the main tourist destinations. If in the height of summer it is the sea – explains Coldiretti – that takes the lion’s share, in this period of the year the alternative choices are also particularly appreciated for getting to know a so-called “minor” Italy from the parks to the countryside, from the mountains to the small villages which are the driving force behind food and wine tourism, with as many as 92% of typical national products originating in Italian municipalities with less than five thousand inhabitants.

After the flood, the start of the season in Romagna was eagerly awaited where Coldiretti launched an appeal to hotel and restaurant facilities for the purchase of Made in Romagna food and wine to support employment and the local economy after the devastation that hit an area with 21,000 farms and a leading induced activity in food processing and distribution, including cooperatives.

