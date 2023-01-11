Home Business In Lazio recruitment bonus for women and under 35
In Lazio recruitment bonus for women and under 35

A public announcement is active in Lazio which aims to increase youth and female employment, through the hiring of under 35s and women within the corporate contexts of the Region, also with a view to encouraging generational turnover within the of the labor market and at the same time support the growth of the employment rate of women.

The provision of employment incentives is envisaged, for the benefit of companies that hire workers aged between 18 and 35, or women aged over 18, completed on the date of hiring, with a full-time temporary employment contract permanent, including the apprenticeship and administration contract. The notice pursues two priorities of the European Social Fund plus, young people and employment, to which the two types of incentive correspond.

