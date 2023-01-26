Listen to the audio version of the article

The full recovery of tourism in Lombardy will only arrive in 2024 with the return to pre-pandemic levels with the return of 5 million arrivals a year thanks to the full recovery of business and international tourism. A further growth in international arrivals is expected for the following two years. These are the forecasts elaborated by the Research Office of Confcommercio Milano, Lodi, Monza and Brianza in collaboration with the sector associations (Federalberghi, Rescasa) and the elaboration of data from various sources (Police Headquarters, Tourist System Service of the Metropolitan City of Milan, Tourism Economics) which highlight the return of guests from overseas. As soon as the health authorities gave the green light for the resumption of long-haul flights, arrivals soared with Australians registering a +1,251% compared to the previous year followed by Brazilians (+726%), New Zealand (+659 %), Argentines (+602%), South Africans (+588%) and Mexicans (+559%). These are the 6 nationalities that recorded the greatest increases in tourist arrivals in the Milan area in 2022. In the ranking of increases in arrivals to the last places, the growth of 76.5% from Germany, 75.2% from Switzerland and 70 .4% from Holland. Russia closes the ranking. The top 6 countries by destination that chose accommodation facilities in Milan in 2022 are the United States with over 307,000 arrivals, or 11% of the total international arrivals, France with 248,336 (9%), Germany with 200,392 arrivals and Great Britain with 187,638 (both 7%), Spain with 147,257 and Switzerland/Liechtenstein with 145,077 (both 5%). The Lombard capital was fully booked between July and August with almost 600,000 arrivals, exceeding the corresponding arrivals of 2019.

«Milanese tourism is growing rapidly – ​​comments Marco Barbieri, general secretary of Confcommercio Milano, Lodi, Monza and Brianza -. In 2022, some limitations still weighed, such as connections with China and many parts of Asia. This year, but especially in 2024, the prospects for tourism are announced to be favorable and the estimates up to 2026, the year of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, are even better. Our territory is highly attractive at the moment especially for Western and overseas countries. Some unknowns remain: from possible new repercussions for Covid to the ongoing suspension of direct flights between Russia and the European Union which affects a qualitatively significant share of big-spender tourists”. Uncertainties related to the Covid-19 emergency weigh on arrivals from China while the suspension of arrivals from Russia continues following the aggression against Ukraine.

As regards accommodation in the Lombardy metropolitan area, 671 hotels are active, 11 more than in 2019. On the other hand, there was a slight decrease (-2) for the hotels in Monza Brianza (60) and Lodi (23). On average, always given 2022, in Milan and the metropolitan area, 9,118 between professionally managed residences and holiday apartment houses (cav). The average rate of this professional portion of the non-hotel sector is 147 euros with an occupancy percentage of 45%.