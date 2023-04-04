In March, a further drop in the gas bill (-13.4%)

Still in decrease the gas bill of protected families. After the decreases recorded for consumption in the months of January (-34.2%) and February (-13%), based on the average trend of the Italian wholesale market in March 2023 and for consumption in the same month , for the typical protected family there was a decrease of -13.4% in the bill compared to the month of February 2023.

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs, applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by He is nurturing as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For families, an annual expenditure of 1,560.7 euros

For the month of March, which recorded an even lower average wholesale price than that of February, the price of the gas raw material, for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 46.58 euro /MWh. The reduction for the month of March, in terms of final effects, brings gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (April 2022-March 2023) to around 1,560.7 euros, +0.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (April 2021- March 2022).

