In March, the average interest rate of Pratt & Whitney small and micro loans in Beijing continued to hit a record low of 4.02%

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 28 (Reporter Bao Congying) On April 27, the Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China held a press conference for the second quarter of 2023. At the meeting, Yu Jian, Director of the Money and Credit Management Division of the People’s Bank of China, introduced that the financial services for private and small and micro enterprises in Beijing have continuously achieved new results. As of the end of March, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans in the city increased by 22.3% year-on-year, and the number of borrowers increased by 39.9% year-on-year; the average interest rate of inclusive small and micro loans in March was 4.02%, which continued to hit a record low; the city’s private economic loan balance was 22,000 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.4%.

“Since the beginning of this year, the business management department of the People’s Bank of China has focused on strengthening the guidance of policy tools, promoting the connection between banks and enterprises, and promoting product innovation.” Yu Jian introduced, first of all, strengthening the guidance of monetary policy tools. Continue to make good use of small loan refinancing, rediscount, and inclusive small and micro loan support tools, and leverage commercial banks to increase credit extension to private and small and micro enterprises. At the same time, guide the banks within the jurisdiction to continue to do a good job in the deferred repayment of small and micro enterprise loans in accordance with market-oriented principles. In the first quarter of this year, 30.7 billion yuan of deferred loans were handled for 15,000 market entities.

Pay attention to the combination of online and offline, and promote the connection between banks and enterprises on a regular basis. Online, relying on the Beijing bank-enterprise connection system, commercial banks have been promoted to increase their connection services. A total of 370,000 visits to enterprises have been made, covering nearly 230,000 enterprises in key fields such as science and technology innovation, cultural tourism, green, agriculture, and transportation. The financing landed 128 billion yuan. Among the enterprises that received loans, small, medium and micro enterprises accounted for 96%. Offline, in cooperation with the Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau and other departments, bank-enterprise matchmaking meetings have been held on a regular basis in the Beijing Loan Service Center, and nearly 50 meetings have been held so far.

The Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China vigorously promotes special financial products such as supply chain finance and entrepreneurial guaranteed loans. Support and guide financial institutions within the jurisdiction to innovate supply chain financial products such as order financing, warehouse receipt pledge loans, and accounts receivable financing, and increase financing support for small, medium and micro enterprises upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. Promote the incremental expansion of the business guarantee loan business in the Beijing area, and support more market players in innovation and entrepreneurship. As of the end of March, the balance of guaranteed loans for entrepreneurship in Beijing was 4.07 billion yuan, twice that of the same period last year.

Yu Jian said: “In the next step, the PBOC’s business management department will continue to guide and support financial institutions in the jurisdiction to increase support for private and small and micro enterprises, and promote the implementation of various policies to help enterprises and benefit the people, so that more market entities can truly Enjoy policy dividends locally.”

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)