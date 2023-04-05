In March, the domestic bulk commodity market was operating well, with both supply and demand booming

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-05 20:47

CCTV News: The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on April 5 the China Commodity Index for March. The data shows that the commodity index in March was 103.4%, rebounding for two consecutive months, and the trend of stability and improvement is obvious.

In March, China‘s commodity index was 103.4%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month, the highest point since August 2020. The commodity index has continued to rise in the past two months, indicating that with the obvious subsidence of the epidemic factors and the arrival of the traditional peak consumption season, the commodity industry is expected to continue to improve, and business activities such as procurement and production are active. The current domestic commodity market is developing steadily and positively. characteristics are further revealed.

From the perspective of supply, the supply of major bulk commodities continued to show an overall increase, and except for refined oil, the growth rate of the supply of other varieties accelerated. In March, the supply of iron and steel, iron ore, coal, non-ferrous metals, chemicals and automobiles increased by 6.4%, 3.8%, 5.3%, 4.1%, 4.8% and 4.8% respectively from the previous month, and the growth rate was higher than that of the previous month. accelerate.

Experts said that in March, the domestic bulk commodity market was operating well, with both supply and demand booming, the pressure on market supply has been effectively alleviated, and the overall destocking of commodities has been steadily advancing. Entering April, with the continuous advancement of my country’s economic stabilization policy, the effect of stabilizing growth will further emerge.