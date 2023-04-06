Home Business In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month, and the momentum of global economic recovery is still insufficient
Business

In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month, and the momentum of global economic recovery is still insufficient

by admin

According to CCTV news, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (6th) the global manufacturing purchasing managers index for March. The index has been below 50% for six consecutive months. In March, it declined from the previous month. The momentum of global economic recovery is still insufficient. In March, the global manufacturing purchasing managers index was 49.1%, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month, ending the month-on-month rise for two consecutive months, and below 50% for six consecutive months. In the first quarter, the average value of the global manufacturing purchasing managers index was 49.4%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year, indicating that the recovery of the global manufacturing industry was slightly better than that in the fourth quarter of last year, but the index level still did not exceed 50%. The decline means that the recovery momentum of the global economy is still insufficient.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  Big Company Morning Post | Sogou and Tencent complete the merger and SF Express intends to remove value-added service products_Yuan Renguo

You may also like

New Zealand Surprises Big Rate Hike as Some...

Lufthansa: Pilots’ strike in the summer holidays?

Stock markets today 6 April: Europe cautiously up,...

Trade Republic vs. Scalable Capital: The brokers in...

Football and capital gains, new storm over Rome,...

Japan, Australia and the USA are arming themselves...

Tunisia: bakers replace plastic with fabric bags

Pay for vacation or car with interest: You...

“Berlusconi does not want his daughter Marina in...

This is how the new Bayer boss ticks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy