In March, Shanghai’s real estate market reappeared in Xiaoyangchun, with 23,991 second-hand housing units sold in a single month, the number of units sold reached a new high in the past 20 months.

Yang Yulei, chief analyst of Shanghai Lianjia Research Institute, believes that Xiaoyangchun reappeared in March, and the transaction volume of second-hand housing was 24,000 units, the highest transaction volume in a single month since August 2021, and it also showed a significant increase year-on-year. Although the transaction has returned to more than 20,000 sets again, it only represents the presentation of the online signing data in March. In fact, starting from the second week of March, the weekly transaction has dropped continuously in recent weeks.

The price is stable, and there is no “starting price on the ground”

According to the monitoring data of Shanghai Lianjia Research Institute, a total of 24,000 second-hand houses were sold in Shanghai in March, an increase of 24% month-on-month and an increase of 86% year-on-year; the transaction value was 79.1 billion yuan, an increase of 29% month-on-month and 91% year-on-year; The price is 3.29 million yuan/set, an increase of 4% month-on-month and 3% year-on-year; the average transaction price is 40,560 yuan/square meter, an increase of 2% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year.

Based on the situation in the first quarter of this year, the cumulative transaction value of second-hand housing in Shanghai was 168.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 33%, the number of transactions was 51,000, a year-on-year increase of 26%, and the average total price of each unit was 3.28 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5%. The average price is 40,474 yuan/square meter, a year-on-year increase of 4%.

An intermediary in Shanghai’s Pudong Tangqiao sector told Peng Mei News, “After the Spring Festival this year, the market has picked up significantly, and some customers with rigid needs and improved customers have accelerated their entry into the market. However, I have only felt this wave of recovery for more than half a month. , the overall price is relatively stable, and there are also a lot of listings in our sector, and we will mainly promote some houses with suitable prices.”

Shanghai Centaline Real Estate market analyst Lu Wenxi said that the transaction volume of second-hand housing in March rose to a height of 24,000 units, indicating that the consumption resilience of first-tier cities is better than that of other cities. On the one hand, landlords are more active in listing, and the sufficient listing volume lays the foundation for transactions; on the other hand, although the transaction volume has increased, the price performance is very stable, which shows that landlords are also more pragmatic and do not “sit back and raise prices just because the market is improving.” “. In other words, March is the result of “exchanging price for volume”.

Yang Yulei also mentioned that the main reason for the high number of online signings in March is that after the Spring Festival, the previous backlog of home purchase demand was released in a concentrated manner. Many home buyers who signed contracts in February completed the online signing process in March, and then the pace of market transactions began. Gradually slowing down, combined with the current concentrated and sufficient supply of new houses, it has also diverted some demand for second-hand houses, and current home buyers are more rational.

Yang Yulei pointed out that judging from the sales in the first quarter, the average monthly sales were 17,000 units, which is still remarkable compared with last year’s performance. Although the pace of transactions has slowed down recently, the liquidity of the market is still within the normal range and better than last year. From the point of view of Lianjia, the time period with a large amount of belt viewing is mainly concentrated in late February to early March, and the chain has continuously declined by about 3% in recent weeks. However, from the perspective of new customers, there has not been a significant decline, indicating that everyone’s attention to the market has not diminished.

From the perspective of the average transaction price, it is basically stable at around 40,000 yuan per square meter, and it is expected that subsequent transaction prices will also remain stable.

Rigorous demand is still an active area for second-hand housing transactions

Lu Wenxi mentioned, “From the perspective of previous years, the trading volume in March has always been soaring. After the soaring, there will be a process of shrinking and adjusting in April and May. From my judgment on the market, 4 The transaction volume in May and May will fall back to a reasonable range, and judging from the “Yangchun Line” in the Shanghai market, it is expected that the transaction volume in April will stabilize at around 20,000 units.”

In terms of regions, the TOP3 regions in terms of transaction volume in March were Pudong, Baoshan and Minhang. From a month-on-month perspective, Minhang, Chongming and Yangpu experienced relatively small growth in each region. In the first quarter of 2023, the TOP3 areas of transaction volume are Pudong, Minhang and Baoshan. From the cumulative year-on-year perspective, only Hongkou fell, Yangpu was flat, and Baoshan rose slightly.

In terms of sectors, the top 5 sector sales in March were Nanqiao New City, Zhoukang, Jinshan New City, Sanlin and Jiading Main City. In the first quarter of this year, the TOP5 segment sales were Nanqiao New City, Zhoukang, Jinshan New City, Jiading Main City and Sanlin.

From the point of view of the total transaction price, houses with less than 6 million yuan accounted for 89.7% in March, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points from February. In the first quarter of this year, 4 million to 6 million yuan accounted for 11.9%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points. Those with more than 6 million yuan accounted for 10.2%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points. The proportion of less than 3 million yuan accounted for 61.4%, a decrease of 3.7 percentage points.

Lu Wenxi mentioned that judging from the total transaction price in the first quarter, rigid demand is still the most active area for second-hand housing transactions.

However, price is still the main factor in the current transaction. The landlord, Ms. Zhang, said, “Recently, I want to list a house outside the outer ring of Pudong for sale. The psychological price is 3.8 million yuan, but the intermediary suggests listing 3.6 million yuan, which is somewhat different from the psychological price. The motivation to replace the new house insufficient.”

However, there are also landlords who believe that “there is a large supply of new houses this year, and there are many options to choose from, so they will pay attention to new house real estate while listing.”

According to the monitoring data of Shanghai Lianjia Research Institute, a total of 9,121 new commercial housing units were sold in Shanghai in March this year, a month-on-month increase of 90%, a year-on-year increase of 85%, and a transaction value of 61.1 billion yuan; in the first quarter, the city’s cumulative transaction value was 161.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease 2%, the number of transactions was 22,205, a year-on-year decrease of 7%, and the average total price of each set was 7.29 million yuan.

The author of this article: Ji Simin, source: Pengpai News, original title: “The number of second-hand housing transactions in Shanghai in March reached a 20-month high: sufficient listings and stable prices”

