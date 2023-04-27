In March, the profit decline of industrial enterprises narrowed, and industrial production rebounded steadily_Hangzhou Net

In March, the profit decline of industrial enterprises narrowed, and the industrial production rebounded steadily

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-04-27 18:33

CCTV News: Today (April 27) morning, the National Bureau of Statistics released data showing that the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size in March fell by 19.2% year-on-year, which was narrower than that in January-February, and industrial production rebounded steadily.

Data show that in March, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 0.6% year-on-year, reversing the continuous decline since November last year. The increase in operating income has promoted the improvement of the profits of industrial enterprises. In March, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 19.2% year-on-year, a decrease of 3.7 percentage points from January to February. Among the 41 major industrial sectors, the profit growth rate of 22 industries accelerated or the rate of decline narrowed compared with January-February, accounting for 53.7%.

Wei Qijia, director of the Industrial Economics Research Office of the Forecasting Department of the State Information Center: Driven by factors such as the gradual improvement in the profitability of industrial capacity and the rate of production and sales, in the medium and long term, future industrial profits will also return to a reasonable range.

It is worth noting that the profits of the equipment manufacturing industry have improved significantly. In March, the operating income of the equipment manufacturing industry turned from a year-on-year decline to an increase of 5.4%, which is the industry sector that has the largest boost to the improvement of the profitability of industrial enterprises. Among them, the profits of the railway, ship, aerospace transportation equipment, general equipment, and electrical machinery industries all achieved rapid growth. Automobile manufacturing profits turned from decline to growth.

Wei Qijia, director of the Industrial Economics Research Office of the Forecasting Department of the State Information Center: New kinetic energy such as new energy (automobiles), including emerging industries such as photovoltaic power generation and lithium batteries, has maintained a relatively rapid growth in profit growth, which will also support industrial profits in the future. an important industry category.