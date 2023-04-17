In March, the real estate market continued its recovery process, and the sales prices of commercial housing in various cities rose month-on-month

On April 15, the National Bureau of Statistics released data showing that in March, the number of cities with rising commodity housing sales prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities increased. The year-on-year decline in second- and third-tier cities narrowed.

Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at the Zhuge Housing Data Research Center, told a reporter from the Securities Daily that in March, the real estate market continued its recovery process and entered a stage of steady recovery from a rapid recovery. It can also be seen from the transaction data that new and second-hand housing transactions in key cities performed well in March.

From the month-on-month perspective, in March, among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, the sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing rose in 64 and 57 cities, respectively, an increase of 9 and 17 from the previous month.

At the same time, the sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.3% month-on-month, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month; the sales price of second-hand housing rose by 0.5% from the previous month, and the increase was 0.2 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. The sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing in second-tier cities rose by 0.6% and 0.3% month-on-month respectively, and the increase was 0.2 percentage points higher than that of the previous month. The sales price of new commercial housing in third-tier cities rose by 0.3% month-on-month, the same increase as last month; the sales price of second-hand housing changed from flat last month to an increase of 0.2%.

Lu Qilin, research director of 58 Anjuke Research Institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that from the perspective of the housing price index of 70 cities, the number of rising cities and the rate of increase in March have increased, and have risen for two consecutive months, which shows that the property market The bottom has been basically confirmed, and the market will gradually enter the stage of stabilization and recovery.

According to the statistics of 58 Anjuke Research, the national first-hand and second-hand housing market in March continued to rebound in February. The average increase in new housing transaction volume in key cities was over 40% year-on-year. With the recovery of transaction volume, housing prices have gradually emerged. The trend of stabilization and recovery. In March, the duration of second-hand housing in key cities fell by 15% month-on-month, and has fallen for two consecutive months. The accelerated entry of home buyers into the market has accelerated the speed of housing transactions.

From a year-on-year perspective, in March, the sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 1.7% year-on-year, the same increase as the previous month; the sales price of second-hand housing rose by 1.1% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing in second-tier cities decreased by 0.2% and 2.4% year-on-year respectively, and the rate of decline narrowed by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month. The sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing in third-tier cities fell by 2.7% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively, and the decline rate was 0.6 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points lower than that of the previous month.

Xu Xiaole, chief market analyst of the Shell Research Institute, explained to the “Securities Daily” reporter, “House prices in March continued the recovery trend of last month as a whole, and the market recovery area expanded. Supporting rigid demand and improved demand satisfaction, the market transaction volume in the first quarter, especially in February and March, has rebounded sharply compared with last year.”

Xu Xiaole further stated that the stability of housing prices is the basis for the continued recovery of market expectations, which can promote the increase in volume and price cycles, promote the entry of wait-and-see customers into the market, and have a positive effect on destocking new and second-hand housing and ensuring delivery of buildings.

However, market participants generally judge that due to the relatively rapid recovery of the current property market and the concentrated release of the backlog of demand in the early stage, market transactions may fall back in April.

Lu Qilin said that at present, it is necessary for various regions to continue to introduce favorable policies to ensure the continuation of the recovery of the property market. At present, the property market regulation is gradually changing from “one city, one policy” to “one district, one policy”. Through the adjustment of departmental and regional property market policies, it can not only revitalize the regional inventory, but also achieve the goal of “living in housing and not speculation” in the whole city. In the short term, the bottom of housing prices has been basically confirmed, especially with the active increase in land transactions, the supply of new houses can continue to ensure the continued recovery of the property market.

“The natural decline in market transactions in April does not mean that the impetus for market recovery has weakened.” Xu Xiaole believes that with the gradual recovery of the virtuous circle of the macro economy and real estate, market transactions will be steadily restored in the future, and housing prices will further stabilize.