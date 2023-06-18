Home » In May, consumer prices in Henan Province fell by 0.1% year-on-year, down 0.3% month-on-month – Xinhuanet Henan Channel
In May, consumer prices in Henan Province fell by 0.1% year-on-year, down 0.3% month-on-month – Xinhuanet Henan Channel

In May, consumer prices in Henan Province fell by 0.1% year-on-year, down 0.3% month-on-month – Xinhuanet Henan Channel

On June 16, the reporter learned from the Henan Investigation Team of the National Bureau of Statistics that the consumer price of residents in our province fell by 0.1% year-on-year in May, the same as in April. At the same time, the chain fell by 0.3%. Statistics show that prices in the province continued to run smoothly in May.

Compared with the same period last year, the price of food, tobacco and alcohol in our province rose by 0.7% in May, which affected the consumer price index (CPI) to rise by about 0.19 percentage points. The prices of the other seven categories rose three times and dropped four times year-on-year. Among them, the prices of other supplies and services rose by 2.5%, the prices of education, culture and entertainment rose by 1.6%, and the prices of medical care rose by 0.9%. down 0.4%.

Compared with April, the overall level of consumer prices in our province dropped by 0.3% in May. Among them, the price of food, tobacco and alcohol fell by 0.8%, which affected the CPI to drop by about 0.21 percentage points. The prices of the other seven major categories rose two times and fell four times one month on a month-on-month basis. The price of clothing increased by 0.2%, the price of daily necessities and services increased by 0.1%; the price of other goods and services decreased by 0.5%, the price of transportation and communication decreased by 0.4%, the price of education, culture and entertainment decreased by 0.1%, and the price of housing decreased by 0.1%. The month was flat. (Reporter Li Peng)

