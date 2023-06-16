In May, housing prices in 70 cities were released, and prices of new houses in Changsha rose by 0.4% month-on-month – Focus Today- Hunan Online

Prices of new houses in Changsha rose 0.4% month-on-month

In May, the housing prices in 70 cities were released, and the overall increase fell from the previous month, and the second-hand housing stopped rising and turned down from the previous month

Huasheng Online, June 15 News Today, the National Bureau of Statistics released the sales price changes of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities in May 2023. After experiencing a recovery in the first quarter, the recovery momentum of the market began to weaken in April, and the downward trend continued in May. In May, the number of cities where the sales price of commercial housing rose month-on-month decreased. Among them, the sales price of commercial housing in Changsha rose by 0.4% month-on-month.

From the perspective of new commercial housing, in May, the sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.1% month-on-month, and the increase was 0.3 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. Among them, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou rose by 0.2%, 0.3% and 0.1% month-on-month, and Shenzhen fell. 0.2%.

Zhanjiang led the country with a month-on-month increase of 0.8%, and Dali had the highest month-on-month decrease of 0.8%; Chengdu led the country with a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, and Wenzhou had the highest year-on-year decrease of 5%.

From the perspective of Hunan, the sales price index of new commercial housing in Changsha rose by 0.4% month-on-month in May, and the sales price index of second-hand housing rose by 0.2% month-on-month. The sales price index of new commercial housing in Yueyang and Changde both fell by 0.2% month-on-month.

Sheng Guoqing, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, pointed out that in May, the sales price of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell back from the previous month, and second-hand housing fell from the previous month. The year-on-year increase in the sales price of commercial housing in first-tier cities fell, and the overall year-on-year decline in second- and third-tier cities slowed down.

“Overall, the prices of second-hand housing in 70 cities fell by 0.23% month-on-month, and the prices of second-hand housing stopped rising and then fell after three months of positive growth month-on-month.” Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at Zhuge Data Research Center, pointed out that prices in cities of all levels Prices fell across the board, and prices in first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen also showed a downward trend. The downward pressure on the second-hand housing market is increasing, mainly due to lack of confidence in home ownership and low expectations for the market outlook.

■ All media reporter Bu Lan Intern Zhou Qipeng

focus on

During the provident fund loanWill changing units affect loan disbursement?

Changsha Housing Provident Fund Management Center:These changes will affect the

On June 15, the reporter learned from the Changsha Housing Provident Fund Management Center that the center recently answered the hot issues concerning the public provident fund in May.

During the process of handling the housing provident fund loan, will changing the work unit affect the loan issuance? In this regard, Changsha Housing Provident Fund Management Center introduced that in the process of handling the housing provident fund loan business, it is possible to change the work unit, but if there is a suspension of payment or the deposit base, monthly The reduction of the deposit amount will affect the loan disbursement if it does not meet the loan conditions or the loanable amount changes.

If the purchase of a house in another place applies for the withdrawal of the provident fund, and the employee’s family purchases a new commercial house outside the administrative area of ​​​​Changsha, it should apply for the withdrawal of the housing purchase when the house has been filed for one year and the filing has not been revoked. The time limit for withdrawal is extended to within 24 months after the house has been filed for one year. If the housing loan for this set of housing has been handled, the application for house purchase withdrawal is not subject to this restriction, and the employee’s family must provide the “Loan Contract” and other relevant materials to prove it.

Employee families who purchase second-hand housing in non-purchase-restricted areas of Changsha and second-hand housing outside the administrative area of ​​​​Changsha should apply for housing withdrawal when the property rights have been transferred for one year and the property rights have not been cancelled, and the withdrawal time limit is postponed to 24 months after the transfer. . If the housing loan for this set of housing has been handled, the application for house purchase withdrawal is not subject to this restriction, and the employee’s family must provide the “Loan Contract” and other relevant materials to prove it.

■ All media reporter Bu Lan Intern Liu Huixin

(First trial: Xia Bo Second trial: Jiang Yu Third trial: Wen Jie)