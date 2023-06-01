In May, registrations grew by 23.1%, the recovery in volumes consolidates

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian car market still recovers a quarter of volumes compared to 2022 and marks 149,411 registrations in May, 23.1% more than in the same period last year and 26.1% since the beginning of the year. «These results are essentially due to the improvement in the supply capacity of the car manufacturers linked to the lessening of the supply difficulties of essential components for the construction of

cars» underlines the note released by the Centro Studi Promotor.

The good pace of recovery in recent months gives hope for a year to end at 1.6 million registered cars, 300,000 units below the threshold reached in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. If this were the case, this year’s level would be 13.4% lower than in 2019, a gap more than halved in any case compared to 2021 and 2022.

Almost all brands report growing volumes, with some exceptions in Stellantis where Fiat (-24.8) and Citroen (-12.1%) do worse than in 2022 even if they maintain volumes considering the entire period, January-May . On the Italian market, the march of the Chinese brand MG continues, reaching 2% of the market share in May, while Tesla multiplies the volumes by 10 and consolidates a market share close to 1%.

In this context, Unrae points out, “the market for ECV (rechargeable) cars remains subdued, with BEVs at 4.1% of the total and plug-ins at 4.7%, bringing the share to 8.8% overall ECV in May compared to 7.9% in April».

«Since 10 January, incentives have been in force precisely for the purchase of this type of car, but the allocation of 190 million euros for 2023 to date has only been used for 17%» notes Gian Primo Quagliano, manager of the Promoter Studies Center. «It is certain that, if the incentives in force for these cars were granted to all physical and legal persons without income limitations for the applicants and price limitations for the car to be purchased, the final balance of the electric incentives would be less disastrous than that which is» adds Quagliano. The allocation of 190 million euros for 2023 as of today’s date has only been used for 17%, the operators point out.