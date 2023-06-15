In May, the national economy continued to recover, transform and upgrade

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 15 (Reporter Yang Xi) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 15th, in May 2023, my country’s production demand will recover steadily, employment prices will be generally stable, transformation and upgrading will continue to advance, and economic operations will continue to recover.

The service industry grew rapidly, and the contact-based and agglomerated service industry continued to improve

In May, the national service industry production index increased by 11.7% year-on-year, down 1.8 percentage points from the previous month. In terms of industries, the production index of the accommodation and catering industry, leasing and business service industry, wholesale and retail industry, and information transmission, software and information technology service industry increased by 39.5%, 14.0%, 13.2%, and 12.9% year-on-year respectively. From January to May, the national service industry production index increased by 9.1% year-on-year, 0.7 percentage points faster than that from January to April. From January to April, the operating income of service enterprises above designated size increased by 6.9% year-on-year. In May, the business activity index of the service industry was 53.8%, and the business activity expectation index was 60.1%. Among them, the business activity index of railway transportation, water transportation, air transportation, telecommunications, broadcasting, television and satellite transmission services, Internet software and information technology services and other industries It is located in the high economic range above 60%.

Industrial production grew steadily, and the equipment manufacturing industry grew rapidly

In May, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.5% year-on-year, a decrease of 2.1 percentage points from the previous month; and a month-on-month increase of 0.63%. In terms of three major categories, the added value of the mining industry decreased by 1.2% year-on-year, the manufacturing industry increased by 4.1%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water increased by 4.8%. The added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 8.0% year-on-year, 4.5 percentage points faster than that of industries above designated size. In terms of economic types, the added value of state-owned holding enterprises increased by 4.4% year-on-year; joint-stock enterprises increased by 3.5%, foreign investors and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises increased by 4.2%; private enterprises increased by 0.7%. In terms of products, the output of solar cells, new energy vehicles, and service robots increased by 53.1%, 43.6%, and 34.3% year-on-year respectively. From January to May, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.6% year-on-year, which was the same as that from January to April. In May, the manufacturing purchasing managers index was 48.8%, and the enterprise production and operation activity expectation index was 54.1%.

Market sales continued to recover, and sales of upgraded products grew rapidly

In May, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 3,780.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, a decrease of 5.7 percentage points from the previous month; a month-on-month increase of 0.42%. According to the location of business units, the retail sales of urban consumer goods were 3,290.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%; the retail sales of rural consumer goods were 489.7 billion yuan, an increase of 12.8%. In terms of consumption types, retail sales of goods were 3,373.3 billion yuan, an increase of 10.5%; catering revenue was 407 billion yuan, an increase of 35.1%. The sales of upgraded products grew rapidly, and the retail sales of communication equipment above designated size, gold, silver and jewelry, and sports and entertainment products increased by 27.4%, 24.4%, and 14.3% respectively. From January to May, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 18,763.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%, 0.8 percentage points faster than that from January to April. National online retail sales reached 5,690.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.8%, 1.5 percentage points faster than that from January to April. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods were 4,805.5 billion yuan, an increase of 11.8%, accounting for 25.6% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods.

Investment in fixed assets expanded, and investment in high-tech industries grew rapidly

From January to May, the national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) was 18,881.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than that from January to April. In terms of sectors, infrastructure investment increased by 7.5% year-on-year, manufacturing investment increased by 6.0%, and real estate development investment decreased by 7.2%. The sales area of ​​commercial housing nationwide was 464.4 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 0.9%; the sales volume of commercial housing was 4,978.7 billion yuan, an increase of 8.4%. In terms of industries, the investment in the primary industry increased by 0.1% year-on-year, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 8.8%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 2.0%. Private investment fell 0.1%. Investment in high-tech industries increased by 12.8% year-on-year, of which investment in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech service industries increased by 12.8% and 13.0% respectively. In the high-tech manufacturing industry, the investment in the medical equipment and instrumentation manufacturing industry, and the electronic and communication equipment manufacturing industry increased by 18.8% and 16.1% respectively; in the high-tech service industry, the investment in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and the professional technical service industry increased by 47.4% respectively. %, 40.6%. In May, fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) increased by 0.11% month-on-month.

The import and export of goods maintained growth, and the trade structure continued to be optimized

In May, the total import and export of goods was 3.446 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. Among them, exports were 1,949.2 billion yuan, a decrease of 0.8%; imports were 1,496.8 billion yuan, an increase of 2.3%. Import and export balance, trade surplus of 452.3 billion yuan. From January to May, the total import and export of goods was 16,771.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%. Among them, exports were 9621.4 billion yuan, an increase of 8.1%; imports were 7150 billion yuan, an increase of 0.5%. From January to May, the import and export of general trade increased by 7.0% year-on-year, accounting for 65.6% of the total import and export, an increase of 1.4 percentage points over the same period of the previous year. The import and export of private enterprises increased by 13.1%, accounting for 52.8% of the total import and export, an increase of 3.9 percentage points over the same period of the previous year. The export of electromechanical products increased by 9.5%, accounting for 57.9% of the total export.

The employment situation is generally stable, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate remains unchanged from the previous month

In May, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2%, unchanged from the previous month. The surveyed unemployment rate of the local household registration labor force was 5.1%; the surveyed unemployment rate of the foreign household registration labor force was 5.4%, and the unemployment rate of the foreign agricultural household registration labor force survey was 4.9%. The surveyed unemployment rates of the labor force aged 16-24 and 25-59 were 20.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the labor force aged 25-59, the surveyed unemployment rates of those with junior high school education and below, high school education, junior college education, and undergraduate education and above were 4.4%, 4.4%, 4.1%, and 3.2%, respectively. The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities and towns was 5.5%. The average weekly working hours of employees in enterprises across the country is 48.6 hours.

Consumer prices rose slightly year-on-year, and industrial producer prices fell year-on-year

In May, the national consumer price (CPI) rose by 0.2% year-on-year and decreased by 0.2% month-on-month. In terms of categories, the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose by 1.2% year-on-year, that of clothing rose by 0.9%, that of housing fell by 0.2%, that of daily necessities and services fell by 0.1%, that of transportation and communication dropped by 3.9%, that of education, culture and entertainment rose by 1.7%, and that of medical The price of health care increased by 1.1%, and the price of other goods and services increased by 3.1%. Among the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol, the price of pork decreased by 3.2%, the price of fresh vegetables decreased by 1.7%, the price of grain increased by 0.5%, and the price of fresh fruit increased by 3.4%. The core CPI after deducting food and energy prices rose 0.6% year-on-year. From January to May, the national consumer price rose by 0.8% year-on-year.

In May, the national industrial producer prices fell by 4.6% year-on-year and 0.9% month-on-month. The purchase price of national industrial producers decreased by 5.3% year-on-year and 1.1% month-on-month. From January to May, the ex-factory price and purchase price of national industrial producers decreased by 2.6% and 2.3% year-on-year respectively.

“Generally speaking, in May, the national economy continued to recover, and the transformation and upgrading continued to advance.” Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, pointed out, but it must also be noted that the international environment is complex and severe. , the domestic structural adjustment pressure is relatively high, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. In the next stage, we must adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, promote high-quality economic development, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, focus on restoring and expanding demand, and accelerate the construction of a real economy. The modern industrial system supported by the economy combines the effectiveness of policies, stimulates the vitality of business entities and stabilizes market confidence, consolidates the foundation for economic recovery, and promotes effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth of the economy.