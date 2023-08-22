Home » In Memoriam: John Warnock, Co-founder of Adobe and Pioneer of the PDF Format, Passes Away at 82
In Memoriam: John Warnock, Co-founder of Adobe and Pioneer of the PDF Format, Passes Away at 82

In Memoriam: John Warnock, Co-founder of Adobe and Pioneer of the PDF Format, Passes Away at 82

John Warnock, one of the founders of Adobe Inc and a pioneer in the technology industry, has passed away at the age of 82. His death was confirmed by Adobe in a statement, although no cause or location of death was provided.

Warnock’s contributions to Adobe and the technology industry were hailed by the company, stating that his brilliance and innovations had left an indelible mark on the world. Before his career at Adobe, Warnock had worked for Xerox alongside his colleague Charles Geschke.

In 1982, Warnock and Geschke founded Adobe after developing a company around a rejected idea. However, it was nearly a decade later when Warnock unveiled an early version of the portable document format (PDF), which revolutionized the way documents are exchanged.

Warnock’s impact extended beyond just PDFs. Under his leadership, Adobe released other iconic programs, such as Illustrator and Photoshop. He served as the CEO until 2000 when he stepped down from the position. However, Warnock and Geschke remained co-chairmen of the company’s board of directors until 2017, with Warnock continuing as a board member until his death.

The legacy of John Warnock as one of the greatest inventors of this generation was acknowledged by Adobe’s President and CEO, Shantanu Narayen. In an email to company employees, Narayen highlighted Warnock’s significant impact on the way people communicate through words, images, and videos.

Warnock’s death marks the end of an era for Adobe and the technology industry as a whole. His contributions and innovations will continue to shape and influence the world for years to come.

