Sold out Amalfi and the Dolomites

In August, “reservations are registered – concludes Colaiacovo – very close to sold out for most destinations and a sold out is looming in August for numerous iconic Italian destinations, such as the Amalfi coast, the Dolomites and many others”. According to the association, in June-July the results were in line with the precovid levels for 62% of the associated accommodations and even higher than 2019 for 47%.

“After all – underlines the president – the sprint had already started in April”. In August, the phenomenon that stands out even more are foreigners, who have been missing for two years. Now their reservations are also returning to pre-Covid levels.

The return of the Americans

“The Americans this year – says Colacaiovo – have the lion’s share, in iconic places such as the Amalfi coast, the cities of art, such as Venice and Florence, Sicily”. In short, at the end of the tunnel created by the pandemic you can see bright lights but strong lights but also some shadows.

«We are concerned about the next few months – highlights Colaiacovo – and above all the high costs of food and energy goods, which have started to rise since last December. Costs that up to 2 years ago weighed on budgets around 6% and today account for 15% “.

Expensive prices

On the expensive holidays, the president of Confindustria Alberghi admits that a 10-20% increase in hotel prices, depending on the structures and destinations, has occurred and “was inevitable”, also in light of energy and food increases , but “it should not be forgotten that the sector has returned from two years of complete shutdown, with a decline in prices in the last two years”.