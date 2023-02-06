Home Business “In Milan I would have chosen Moratti”. Berlusconi’s phrase that shakes the cdx
Business

“In Milan I would have chosen Moratti”. Berlusconi’s phrase that shakes the cdx

by admin
“In Milan I would have chosen Moratti”. Berlusconi’s phrase that shakes the cdx

Elections, Berlusconi’s doubts about the choice made in Lombardy

Silvio Berlusconi And worried for the evolution of the centre-right coalition. The fear of the Forza Italia leader is that Attilio’s choice Fontana in Lombardy can push the team further and further to the right government. The confidence – we read in Repubblica – dates back to last Tuesdaya few hours after the explosion of the case Donzelli. And it describes the fault that is already in danger of opening after the election on Sunday 12 February in the centre-right. Silvio Berlusconi he confronts a historic adviser who has remained close to him and delivery all the frustration, the bitterness, the obsession that has been troubling him for weeks. “For Brothers of Italy’s fault we are going too right. You can’t win without one moderate center. If it were up to me, in Lombardy voterei Moratti“.

The Cavaliere – continues Repubblica – is not angry with the outgoing Attilio Fontanaof course, nor will support the candidate of Third Pole to the detriment of the coalition to which it belongs. And of course he will publicly deny what he confided in private. But it outburst reveals more, which is even worst: is afraid that the Regionals may sanction the pulverization of Lega e Come on Italythe cannibalization of the two parties by FdI. The risk is that the premier kill allies right in Lombardy, the cradle of league he was born in Berlusconi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Meloni tightens the times on Pnrr-Repower EU: update...

Consumer Goods Stocks: Advice on the Best Companies

Spot gold trading strategy: gold price guards the...

I present to you the IAI Report on...

Manchester City like Juventus? He risks exclusion from...

Bologna airport: almost 600,000 passengers in January (+86.4%...

Labellers, Sidel takes over the Makro valance

Ultra Narrow Bezels and Chin!OnePlus Ace 2 real...

Btp Italia, new issue indexed to the inflation...

Pnrr, the Court of Auditors: “So Italy takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy