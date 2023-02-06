Elections, Berlusconi’s doubts about the choice made in Lombardy

Silvio Berlusconi And worried for the evolution of the centre-right coalition. The fear of the Forza Italia leader is that Attilio’s choice Fontana in Lombardy can push the team further and further to the right government. The confidence – we read in Repubblica – dates back to last Tuesdaya few hours after the explosion of the case Donzelli. And it describes the fault that is already in danger of opening after the election on Sunday 12 February in the centre-right. Silvio Berlusconi he confronts a historic adviser who has remained close to him and delivery all the frustration, the bitterness, the obsession that has been troubling him for weeks. “For Brothers of Italy’s fault we are going too right. You can’t win without one moderate center. If it were up to me, in Lombardy voterei Moratti“.

The Cavaliere – continues Repubblica – is not angry with the outgoing Attilio Fontanaof course, nor will support the candidate of Third Pole to the detriment of the coalition to which it belongs. And of course he will publicly deny what he confided in private. But it outburst reveals more, which is even worst: is afraid that the Regionals may sanction the pulverization of Lega e Come on Italythe cannibalization of the two parties by FdI. The risk is that the premier kill allies right in Lombardy, the cradle of league he was born in Berlusconi.

