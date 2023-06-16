In Milan, the Terre d’Italia flagship by Carrefour dedicated to aperitifs

Carrefour Italia inaugurated his in Milan flagship Terre D’Italia, in Piazza De Angeli, consolidating its presence in the Lombard capital with an unprecedented store experience. In fact, the new flagship offers a selection of regional proposals and Terre D’Italia brand wines designed for one of the Milanese’s favorite moments: theaperitif.

Flagship Terre d’Italia: new format by Carrefour

An absolute novelty for Carrefour Italia, as it is an unprecedented format, a place to enjoy a complete experience, made up of wine tastings and aperitif menus, as well as small solutions for lunch with Terre d’Italia products. To the shopping experience – with a large assortment of food products (over 400) and a selection of wines of more than 500 labels, of which 370 are exclusive – Carrefour now supports a new method of consumption, directly in the store, and the possibility of participating in weekly events, in collaboration with some selected wine cellars.

Terre d’Italia: flagship designed for aperitifs

The space includes, in fact, a outdoor dehor with 30 seats, where you can taste cutting boards, taralli and wines from the Italian territory. The internal space, of about 50 square meters, also boasts an important section dedicated to the wine shop, with 15 wines in rotation by the glass. Customers will also have the opportunity to choose from the numerous bottles on display which one to consume during the aperitif moment.

Always attentive to support and the correct insertion of resources into its reality and to providing a service designed to meet the needs of its customers, in the months before the opening of the flagship, Carrefour provided training moments also concerning quality and characteristics of the products sold in the new store. In fact, collaborators were given the opportunity to visit wine and cheese suppliers to get to know the entire assortment well, including through dedicated tasting sessions. Furthermore, the field training carried out in the bars present in the Carrefour points of sale was of great importance. In this way, the resources had the opportunity to understand the dynamics of this reality, also giving life, during a team building activity, to a new delicious cocktail: the De Angeli (Cocktail based on Gin, Bitter, Grapefruit Juice, Lime, Agave, Mint), which can be sipped right inside the new Terre D’Italia flagship and which brings together ingredients that represent the character of each person on the team.

