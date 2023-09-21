In Nagorno-Karabakh the ‘hybrid peace’ no longer has guarantors

The ‘hybrid peace’ that had crystallized the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict for three years collapsed on Tuesday 19 September, when Azerbaijan opened hostilities by massively bombing military installations and infrastructure of the Artsakh Defense Army. The operation to neutralize the de facto independent and ethnic Armenian entity of Artsakh – against the ‘deliberate and planned policy of terror’, as defined by the Azerbaijani government – ​​began with the blockade of the Lachin corridor in December 2023 and which ended on the afternoon of September 20th with the definitive surrender of the Armenian enclave.

Nine months of isolation of the Lachin corridor and the Artsakh region have left 120 thousand people exhausted and have thus been instrumental in restoring effective political control over the area. Baku’s choice to act must be read as the fulfillment of a long-pursued policy of territorial unification, which, also appealing to a language coined as a pretext for Moscow’s violence in the post-Soviet space, justified the operation as ‘restoration of the constitutional order’ and ‘anti-terrorism operation’.

The Azerbaijani government has therefore obtained, through Russian mediation, and to its full claims, an agreement for the dissolution and complete disarmament of the armed forces and removal of all heavy equipment and weapons from Artsakh. Today, September 21, Azerbaijan will hold talks with representatives of Artsakh to establish guarantees on the rights of the ethnic Armenian population.

While US and Russian support for Armenia is limited to expressions of ‘deep concern’, it is clear that, following the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s capabilities have changed and Moscow has given the green light to claims of Baku with the aim of not alienating the latter and its close ally Turkey, both of which have grown in strategic importance for the Kremlin since the start of the war in Ukraine last year.

The Armenian humiliation – the Yerevan government was in fact not involved in drafting the ceasefire – will mark the country’s definitive separation from Russian influence. President Pashinyan, who suffered strong protests last night, denounced Azerbaijan’s intent to drag Yerevan into war – Baku denounced the presence of Armenian military forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, despite the fact that they were no longer detected in area – and reiterated my desire to pursue a policy that guarantees lasting internal sovereignty.

This is not the first time that the Nagorno-Karabakh region has seen Armenian and Azerbaijani forces clash. First, between 1988 and 1994, the Armenians took control of large portions of territory and forced hundreds of thousands of ethnic Azeri people into a mass exodus, razing several cities to the ground. Subsequently, in 2020 Azerbaijan conquered territories around the region, leaving the ethnic Armenian exclave connected to Armenia by a strip of land, the Lachin Corridor.

An Armenia that looks to the West?

Regional powers have been involved in the conflict over the years creating a balance of strategic interests in the region between Russia, Turkey and Iran. However, a substantial repositioning of Pashynian’s government – ​​and of Armenian public opinion – has been taking place since the country’s leader declared that dependence on Moscow as the sole source of security was a “strategic mistake”. Armenia then announced the possibility of submitting to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time, with Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, on an official visit to Kyiv.

Armenia is also re-evaluating its involvement in the CSTO military alliance, having previously accused the bloc of not reacting to its requests for support and withdrew its representative to the organisation. Furthermore, Pashinyan declared that Russia is “spontaneously leaving the region”, thus justifying the political choice to host a joint exercise with the US government for the interoperability of peacekeeping forces, which ended (symbolically) on the day of the enclave’s capitulation . It should be noted, however, that militarily Armenia is organized as an ally of Russia and is unlikely to quickly emerge from this reality, at least in terms of its armament standards. Yerevan’s recent distancing from Moscow and its rapprochement with Washington and Brussels is also putting at risk the historic relationship with Tehran, with which it shares a border in the Zanzegur corridor, which is also strategic for the Azeris.

On the other hand, Baku has received strong support from Turkey in recent years and has significantly consolidated its military capabilities. Azerbaijan constantly conducts joint military exercises with Turkey, and military integration was already evident during the Second Karabakh War when Turkey supported Azerbaijan with radar reconnaissance, training and Bayraktar drones.

Furthermore, thanks to its oil and natural gas exploits, Azerbaijan has gained considerable political influence with European governments. Baku is in fact an important source of diversification from Russian gas for Europe, to which it is connected via the TANAP gas pipelines. and TAP (3% of its natural gas). The EU’s message for Baku is therefore not clear, and despite a more vocal ‘condemnation’ from a group of European parliamentarians, it does not seem that any sanctioning measure will materialize, much less any unequivocal signal from European governments.

A reading of the region from the point of view of international law

For months, Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of causing a humanitarian crisis in the disputed region. During the nine months of blockade, the Armenian population of Karabakh received neither food nor medicine, and the territory lacks fuel for ambulances. This Monday, finally, some International Red Cross trucks managed to enter the region through the Lachin corridor (from Armenia) and the Aghdam road (from Azerbaijan).

The use of “induced hunger” as a technique of ethnic cleansing is among the acts recognized as a violation of the human rights of individuals and a population. As former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo pointed out in his report, citing Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention, “in Karabakh it is a genocide against approximately 120,000 Armenians.” However, in accordance with the Convention, it is necessary to demonstrate the perpetrator’s intention to eliminate the group, and such evidence has not been provided so far.

In 2021, Amenia turned to the International Court of Justice accusing Azerbaijan of violating the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in the Territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Court in February this year issued an interim measure to Azerbaijan to ensure “free movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin corridor in both directions”.

Although the situation on the territory remains uncertain, Azerbaijan’s resumption of control over the disputed territory implies the responsibility of the Azerbaijani government to respect the rights of the ethnic Armenian population. The 2020 clashes, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), had displaced 90,000 Armenians. To date, a mass exodus from the region to Armenia is expected, but it is unclear how many of the 120,000 Armenians would choose to remain in Karabakh.

This article, edited by Ilona Zabrytska and Maddalena Fabbi, was written in collaboration by Orizzonti Politici e Affari Internazionali, the IAI magazine, as part of the project on humanitarian crises in the world

Cover photo EPA/NAREK ALEKSANYAN

