Tupperware had previously announced that the continuation of business operations was uncertain due to liquidity bottlenecks. The firm has hired consultants and started talks with potential investors to raise money. “The company is doing everything in its power,” promised boss Miguel Fernandez. In the final quarter of 2022, sales fell by 20 percent to $ 313.7 million compared to the same period last year. All in all, Tupperware made a loss of $35.7 million. In addition, the company failed to submit the annual report on time, which could result in the breach of credit agreements.