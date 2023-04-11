Home Business In need of money – continuation of business operations uncertain
Business

In need of money – continuation of business operations uncertain

by admin
In need of money – continuation of business operations uncertain

Tupperware had previously announced that the continuation of business operations was uncertain due to liquidity bottlenecks. The firm has hired consultants and started talks with potential investors to raise money. “The company is doing everything in its power,” promised boss Miguel Fernandez. In the final quarter of 2022, sales fell by 20 percent to $ 313.7 million compared to the same period last year. All in all, Tupperware made a loss of $35.7 million. In addition, the company failed to submit the annual report on time, which could result in the breach of credit agreements.

See also  MSC Completes Acquisition of Bolloré Africa

You may also like

Why the ball is becoming a luxury

Milan-Naples where to see it: Sky? Channel 5?...

Green building materials sent to the countryside for...

Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years...

New data protection Privacy Shield: What founders need...

Orlandi, the Pope: “The world is watching us,...

If you can’t beat it, join the joint...

Dury (DPAM): “Betting on AI, cloud computing is...

Civil Servant Pension: How to Calculate it

Strict on “echo vandals”. Prison for 3 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy