“China Securities Journal” published an article on the 16th “The economy maintained a recovery trend in November and the new momentum continued to grow.” According to the article, “In November, the national economy maintained a momentum of recovery, market prices rose steadily, new growth drivers continued to grow, people’s livelihood was strongly guaranteed, and the overall social situation remained stable.” Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on December 15.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the same day, in the first 11 months of this year, the year-on-year growth rate of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size fell slightly; market sales decreased slightly, but online retail sales grew rapidly; fixed asset investment increased by 5.3% year-on-year, and infrastructure investment increased by 5.3% year-on-year An increase of 8.9%, the growth rate picked up for 7 consecutive months.

Fu Linghui said that in the next stage, we must solidly implement various policies and measures to stabilize the economy, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and strive to stimulate market vitality, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

(Picture description) Data map, Xinhua News Agency

Industrial economy shows resilience

In November, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.2% year-on-year; in the first November, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.8% year-on-year, a drop of 0.2 percentage points from January to October.

Fu Linghui analyzed that the slowdown in industrial production growth in the short term is the result of multiple factors, including the rebound of the domestic epidemic and the impact on the industrial production cycle, as well as the slowdown in the world economy and the decline in exports. Factors such as poor connection between production and sales and increased operational difficulties.

From a structural point of view, the trend of industrial transformation and upgrading continues, and the rapid growth of new energy and new kinetic energy products demonstrates the resilience of the industrial economy. Data show that in the first 11 months, the added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 8.0% year-on-year, 4.2 percentage points faster than that of all industries above designated size; the output of green and intelligent products such as new energy vehicles, solar cells, and mobile communication base station equipment increased by 100.5% and 100.5% year-on-year respectively. 44.1%, 22.2%.

“In November, the epidemic spread widely, and industrial production has declined, but the pattern of steady industrial growth has not changed. With the implementation of optimization measures for epidemic prevention and control, various measures to stabilize the economy have taken effect, and the industrial economy is expected to continue to recover.” National Bureau of Statistics Tang Weiwei, deputy director of the Industry Department, said that in the next stage, in the face of complex and severe domestic and foreign situations, it is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain, vigorously boost market confidence, and focus on enhancing the vitality of micro-market entities , and continuously promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy.

Consumer demand will continue to be released

From January to November, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 39,919 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. In November, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 3,861.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 5.9% and a month-on-month increase of 0.15%.

“Affected by factors such as the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the consumer market was under obvious pressure in November, and the decline in market sales has expanded, but the trend of improving quality and efficiency in the consumer market has not changed.” Fu Jiaqi, a statistician at the Department of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the National Bureau of Statistics, said.

In the first 11 months, the proportion of online retail continued to increase. The national online retail sales of physical goods increased by 6.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate was significantly faster than offline product sales. It accounted for 27.1% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, an increase of 0.9% from January to October. percentage points, and the proportion has continued to increase since September. In addition, driven by the “Double 11” online shopping promotion, online shopping has driven the rapid growth of express delivery and other industries. From November 1st to November 11th, the express package processing volume exceeded 4.2 billion, and the average daily processing volume exceeded 380 million pieces, which is the daily business volume. 1.3 times.

Fu Jiaqi said that with the implementation of further optimized epidemic prevention and control measures, a series of policies to expand domestic demand and promote consumption will gradually take effect, the resilience of the consumer market will continue to show, residents’ consumption demand will continue to be released, and market sales are expected to recover steadily.

Li Qilin, director and chief economist of Hongta Securities Research Institute, said that with the further optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, under the influence of the low base effect in 2022, the growth rate of consumption in 2023 will pick up compared with 2022, especially optional consumption.

Investment maintains steady growth

According to Luo Yifei, chief statistician of the Investment Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, from January to November, national fixed asset investment increased by 5.3% year-on-year, and infrastructure investment increased by 8.9% year-on-year. From January to November, manufacturing investment increased by 9.3% year-on-year, 4.0 percentage points faster than all fixed asset investment.

According to Luo Yifei’s analysis, moderately advance infrastructure investment, accelerate the layout of new infrastructure construction, strengthen weak areas to make up for shortcomings, and strongly support the recovery of infrastructure investment. Various aspects actively support the upgrading of equipment in key areas, promote the expansion of medium and long-term loans for the manufacturing industry, strengthen the guarantee of investment factors, and promote the rapid growth of manufacturing investment.

It is worth mentioning that with the improvement of my country’s economic development level, the development trend of industrial upgrading is obvious, and the investment in high-tech industries has a good growth trend. From January to November, investment in high-tech industries increased by 19.9% ​​year-on-year, 14.6 percentage points higher than the growth rate of all investment.

The Ministry of Water Resources recently announced that by the end of November, the country had completed investment in water conservancy construction of 1,008.5 billion yuan, an increase of 33% over last year. This is the first time that my country’s annual investment in water conservancy construction has reached 1 trillion yuan.

“Our country’s long-term fundamentals have not changed, with broad development space and huge investment potential. With the continuous implementation of stable investment policies, the construction of major projects is accelerated, and the implementation of equipment renovation is accelerated, and investment is expected to maintain continuous growth.” Fu Linghui said, From the perspective of leading indicators, from January to November, the planned total investment of newly started projects increased by 20.3% year-on-year, and continued to maintain rapid growth.