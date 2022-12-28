Listen to the audio version of the article

Even in November, asset managers close the monthly balance sheet with accounts in surplus. This time the flows were positive for 268 million, a marked slowdown compared to the 967 that flowed in October. Compared to the previous month, however, the novelty is that the open-end funds segment has returned to gaining approval, as evidenced by the collection of 231 million. A reversal compared to the heavy previous deficit (-2.1 billion) which lifts the figure achieved since the beginning of the year to 8.2 billion. The trend of closed-end funds was also very positive, going from 437 in October to 640 million (since January they have forfeited 5.7 billion). Conversely, the opposite direction for portfolio management returned to negative territory (-602 million from 2.6 billion in October)), dragged down by institutional mandates, in the red by 1.6 million (987 million the figure relating to customers retail). On the assets side, on the other hand, there was an increase to 2,260 billion lire compared to the previous 2,206. Of this figure, the highest percentage belongs to collective management (52.2%) and the rest (47.8%) to portfolio management.

Mutual funds

Equities more than doubled the result (from 687 million in October to the current 1.6 billion) bringing the balance from the beginning of the year to 19.7 billion and confirming itself as the most requested type in 2022. Despite the heavy uncertainty that characterized the he performance of the price lists in this difficult year, the preference of investors for these instruments has never failed, on the contrary. Many have seen the stock market as a long-term opportunity (except for the PIR sector which also showed a very negative balance in November). On the other hand, flexible (-811 million), balanced (-379 million) and bond (-216 million) bonds continue to lose ground, which recorded the worst funding figure from January to the end of November (-17.1 billion) . Monetary funds ended the month with balanced accounts. It should also be noted that in November Italian law funds (507 million) were more popular than foreign law products (-276 million), which in any case since the beginning of 2022 have collected 8.6 billion (-376 million Italians ) and represent 78.7% of assets under management.

The societies

Among the big names in the sector, Allianz and Poste Italiane have recorded massive movements on institutional mandates. The former closed the month with a negative balance on the sector of 2.4 billion, while Poste collected flows of 949 million, thus obtaining the highest overall monthly figure (over one billion). Same script also for State Street Global Advisor with a negative balance on mandates of 1.3 billion. Intesa Sanpaolo instead raised 786 million thanks mainly to the placement of open funds by Eurizon and Fideuram. Banca Mediolanum also pushed hard on open-ended funds, with assets of 520 million. The results of Generali (451 million), Anima Holding, M&G Investmens (both 272 million respectively), Medioanca (120 million), Bper Banca (481 million) and Morgan Stanley (137 million) were also positive.