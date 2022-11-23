Home Business In October, China’s iron ore raw ore output was 72.675 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 10.7% Provided by Zhitong Finance
© Reuters. China’s raw iron ore output in October was 72.675 million tons, down 10.7% year-on-year

Zhitong Finance APP learned that the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that in October 2022, China‘s iron ore raw ore output was 72.675 million tons, a decrease of 6.301 million tons from the previous month, a decrease of 8%, and a year-on-year decrease of 10.7%; the cumulative iron ore production from January to October 809.866 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 1%. In October, China‘s pig iron output was 70.829 million tons, a decrease of 3.11 million tons or 4.2% month-on-month, and an increase of 11.9% year-on-year; the cumulative production of pig iron from January to October was 726.892 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2%. In October, China‘s crude steel output was 79.759 million tons, a decrease of 7.19 million tons or 8.3% month-on-month, and an increase of 11% year-on-year; the cumulative crude steel production from January to October was 860.569 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%.

