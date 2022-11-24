Listen to the audio version of the article

The asset management industry interrupted the series of negative results which characterized its trend in the last two months. A total of 967 million entered the managers’ coffers in October and this time the main contribution to the balance came from portfolio management (2.6 billion), driven by the good performance of institutional mandates (2.5 billion). Thumbs down, on the other hand, for the open-end funds sector which posted a deficit of 2.1 billion, while for closed-end funds the balance is positive for 437 million. A sign that there is growing interest in assets more concentrated on the real economy. Since the beginning of the year, the entire sector has collected a total of 8.3 billion, of which 13 thanks to collective management.

The heritage

From the side of assets under management, after the progressive filings of the last few months between market declines and outflows, assets started to rise again and once again exceeded the threshold of 2,200 billion (2,207 to be precise), of which 1.2 in collective management (52.4%) and 1.1 to portfolio management (47.6%).

Mutual funds

For the second month in a row, over two billion came out of open-ended funds (2.6 in September), but the balance has remained largely positive since January (8 billion). Among the various categories, it should be noted the strong return of interest in equity products which, in addition to being the only type to have closed with accounts in surplus, collected 687 million against 60 in the previous month. On the other hand, the exodus from balanced funds continues, showing a red line of 566 million, from bonds (-1 billion) and from flexible funds (943 million). U-turn also for monetary products, which went from a positive collection of 880 million to a deficit of 163 million. Since the beginning of the year, equities have been confirmed as the most popular products (over 18 billion), followed by monetary products (6 billion) and balanced products (5.2 billion). Lastly, the result of bonds was negative by 17 billion.

The societies

Among the protagonists of the sector, the results achieved by the Generali group stand out, which thanks above all to institutional mandates has collected 1.2 billion and the script is also similar for Poste Italiane which collected the same amount. Positive monthly results also for Anima Holding and for Mediolanum which, through the placement of open-ended funds, raked in respectively 346 million and 320 million. Accounts in the red, however, for Intesa Sanpaolo with outflows of 358 million, for Ubs Asset Management (-780 million) and for the Deutsche Bank group (576 million).