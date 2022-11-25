Listen to the audio version of the article

As expected, the hot October and above all the crazy energy costs cut electricity consumption, -6.6% gross, starting with the demand from industry (-6.1%) and Upper Italy (- 7.1%). It is a record for the construction of new renewable power plants and in the first ten months of the year new clean plants were built equal to 2,350 megawatts, but to cope with the madness of methane the use of coal doubles, fossil fuels are working more and renewable production slows down.

In detail, Terna, the company that manages the high voltage grid, found that last month there was an average temperature 2.8 degrees higher than a year ago; the demand for electricity in our country amounted to a total of 24.6 billion kilowatt hours. Adjusted for the climate difference, the gross drop of -6.6% in consumption compared to October 2021 becomes, net, -6.3%. If we broaden the vision to the first ten months of 2022, from 1 January to 31 October the demand for electricity in Italy increased slightly by 0.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (-0.4% the adjusted value ).

Worse in Upper Italy (-7.1%). Electricity exports fly

The trend change in October was negative everywhere: -7.1% in the North, -6.7% in the Center and -5.3% in the South and on the islands.

In cyclical terms, the value of electricity demand in October, seasonally adjusted and adjusted by the temperature effect, is down compared to September 2022 (-2.1%).

In October 2022, 85.7% of the Italian electricity demand was met with national production and the remainder (14.3%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. The import-export balance saw an overall variation of -16.5%, due to a decrease in imports (-10.1%) and a growth in exports (+107.9%). Net national production amounted to 21.3 billion kilowatt hours, down 4.6% compared to October 2021.

Photovoltaic grows, coal runs

Renewable sources produced a total of 6.9 billion kilowatt hours, covering 28% of electricity demand, with the following changes compared to October last year: photovoltaic +17.6%, wind -35.9%, water -36, 8% and geothermal -3.2%.

The production of renewable sources was divided as follows in October: 30.4% photovoltaic, 26% water, 15.4% wind, 21.6% biomass and 6.6% geothermal.

The rapid reduction in demand, the decline in the production of renewable sources and the decline in imports have made the role of thermoelectric plants re-emerge (+2.6% compared to October 2021). In this context, the role of coal in the plan to reduce gas consumption has grown: in October, coal-fired thermoelectric production grew by 56.6% compared to the same period of 2021.

The record of renewable power plants

Finally, the construction of plants powered by renewable sources, which has been blocked for years, seems to be unblocking. According to Terna’s surveys illustrated in the monthly report, considering all renewable sources in the first 10 months of 2022, the increase in capacity in Italy exceeds a total of 2,350 megawatts, recording considerable growth (+143%) compared to the same period of 2021.

For a decade it had not been possible to exceed the threshold of 800-1,000 megawatts installed per year.

The slowdown of industry; chemistry grows

The Imcei index developed by Terna, an index that examines the industrial consumption of so-called energy-intensive companies connected directly to the high voltage grid, recorded a decrease of 6.1% compared to October 2021.

The change in the chemical, means of transport and food sectors was positive, while all the other sectors were down.