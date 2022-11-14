For every 2 vehicles produced in Hunan, 1 is a new energy vehicle

In October this year, the province’s new energy vehicle public charging capacity reached 67.14 million kWh, ranking ninth in the country

According to the latest data from the my country Automobile Association, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in China in October were 762,000 and 714,000 respectively, still maintaining a rapid growth trend. Under the general trend of new energy in automobiles, the achievements of the Hunan Army of Auto are also outstanding. Statistics show that for every 2 vehicles produced in Hunan, one is a new energy vehicle. It is worth mentioning that in October this year, Hunan’s new energy vehicle public charging capacity ranked ninth in the country, reaching 67.14 million kWh.

Nationwide: Production and sales of new energy vehicles hit a new monthly high in October

The latest data from the China Automobile Association shows that in October, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country hit a new monthly record high of 762,000 and 714,000 respectively, an increase of 87.6% and 81.7% year-on-year, and the market share rose to 28.5%. From January to October this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles reached 5.485 million and 5.28 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1.1 times, with a market share of 24%.

Among the top ten companies in auto sales, BYD has the most obvious year-on-year sales growth. Chery Automobile, GAC Group and Geely Holding also showed double-digit rapid growth. SAIC Group increased slightly, while other companies showed varying degrees of decline. According to the statistics of the China Passenger Transport Association, the sales volume of BYD’s new energy manufacturers reached 205,800 units in October, a year-on-year increase of 159.4%, and the market share reached 37.1%. Followed by SAIC-GM-Wuling and Changan Automobile, the sales of new energy manufacturers in October were 43,700 and 32,400 respectively, with a market share of 7.9% and 5.8% respectively.

“This shows that the development of the new energy vehicle industry has developed a phenomenon of differentiation.” Industry insiders said that in the future, the new energy track will become stronger and stronger, and companies with poor strength will face the risk of being eliminated or merged. Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the Passenger Federation, said that in recent years, the domestic retail rate of new energy vehicles has continued to strengthen, exceeding expectations, and the penetration rate of new energy vehicles has increased significantly. in good condition.

Hunan: For every 2 vehicles produced, 1 is a new energy vehicle

Data show that from January to September this year, Hunan Province produced a total of 651,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 64.5%; the completed output value was 100.38 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 51.1%. Among them, there were 312,500 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 318.4%, accounting for 48% of the total vehicle production in Hunan Province and 6.6% of the national total during the same period. This means that in the first nine months of this year, almost every two vehicles produced in Hunan were new energy vehicles. “The data shows that the new energy vehicle industry in Hunan Province has entered a period of rapid growth.” Xia Libin, deputy director of the Equipment Industry Division of the Hunan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, said.

At present, Hunan has 18 vehicle manufacturers with an annual production capacity of about 1.5 million vehicles, including 12 new energy vehicle manufacturers. Up to now this year, Changsha BYD Auto’s output in 2022 has exceeded 330,000 vehicles, and it will become the first auto company in the province with a single-plant output value of over 50 billion; SAIC Volkswagen’s new energy vehicle project has settled in Changsha Economic Development Zone, and plans to gradually start from 2024 Put into production of new energy vehicles on the MEB platform, with an estimated annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles; Tianji Automobile’s production capacity of up to 60,000 vehicles; Geely Xiangtan base will introduce a brand-new new energy SUV product platform, and the first vehicle is expected to roll off the production line in June 2023 , After the project is fully completed, it can achieve an annual production and sales of 80,000 new models with an annual output of 10 billion yuan; the local brand GAC Mitsubishi has also launched new energy models.

“The elements of Hunan’s new energy vehicle industry chain are more complete than traditional fuel vehicles.” Xia Libin said, especially in the fields of batteries, motors, and electronic controls. Batteries, motors, and electronic controls are known as the three major components of new energy vehicles. In the field of “three powers”, Hunan already has CRRC Times Electric, Changsha Fudi Battery Co., Ltd., Hunan Zhongwei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Changyuan Lithium Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Keliyuan New Energy Co., Ltd., etc. Approved key new energy vehicle supporting enterprises.

In October, Hunan’s public charging capacity entered the top ten nationwide

As an infrastructure supporting facility, the construction and operation of charging piles are directly related to the use of new energy vehicles, thus affecting the market promotion of new energy vehicles. According to the latest data from the China Charging Alliance, as of October this year, the cumulative number of charging infrastructure across the country was 4.708 million units, which continued to show explosive growth. From January to October this year, the increment of charging infrastructure was 2.091 million units, and the increment ratio of pile vehicles was 1:2.5. Among them, the increment of public charging piles increased by 109.0% year-on-year, and the increment of private charging piles built with vehicles increased by 391.4% year-on-year. .

It is worth mentioning that in October, the public charging capacity of new energy vehicles in Hunan was 67.14 million kWh, ranking ninth in the country. Data show that in October this year, the total power of public charging nationwide was about 2.06 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 103.3%. Among them, Guangdong, which ranked first, had a public charging capacity of 544.43 million kWh in October.

