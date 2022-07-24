Zhejiang Xiantong (603239) announced on the evening of July 24 that in order to lay out the automobile industry chain, Taizhou Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Taizhou Jintou”) intends to gain control of the company through equity transfer.

The announcement shows that Li Qifu, the actual controller and chairman of Zhejiang Xiantong, Jin Guiyun, general manager, and Shao Xuejun, deputy general manager, signed the “Share Transfer Framework Agreement” with Taizhou Jintou. The 3 persons planned to transfer the 78.75 million shares of the listed company (accounting for 29.09% of the current total shares of the listed company) held by them by agreement transfer and waiver of voting rights to transfer the company’s control rights.

The equity distribution of Zhejiang Xiantong is relatively concentrated and is limited by current laws, regulations and regulatory requirements. This transaction is relatively complicated and will be conducted in two phases. In the first transaction, Li Qifu and the three plan to transfer their total holdings of 45 million shares of Zhejiang Xiantong (corresponding to 16.62% of the shares of the listed company) to Taizhou Jintou or its designated third party. The transfer price is set at 17.5 yuan per share.

As of the latest closing day, the current price of Zhejiang Xiantong was 17.46 yuan per share, with a market value of about 4.7 billion yuan.

The second transaction is that within the next natural year after the completion of the first transaction, the three Li Qifu intend to transfer their total holdings of 33.75 million shares of Zhejiang Xiantong (corresponding to 12.47% of the shares of the listed company) to Taizhou. Jintou or its designated third party. The transfer price shall not be lower than the lower limit of the block transaction price of the shares of the listed company on the date of signing the transfer agreement.

In order to ensure the stability of Taizhou Jintou’s control, Li Qifu promised to reduce the holdings within 18 months after the completion of the first transaction transfer (after the second transaction transfer is completed; if the first transaction transfer is not completed within 2022, the aforementioned The reduction commitment period is extended by 6 months) to reduce the holdings of Zhejiang Xiantong, and the number of shares to be reduced is 14.3775 million shares, corresponding to 5.31% of the shares of the listed company.

In addition, in order to facilitate the conclusion of the transaction, Li Qifu also made a statement on the waiver of voting rights, agreeing to waive the voting rights of 67.68 million shares (corresponding to 25% of the shares of the listed company) held by him in Zhejiang Xiantong since the first transaction was completed. .

However, the waiver of voting rights this time is a temporary and temporary arrangement. If Li Qifu completes the share transfer and reduction commitments on time, his voting rights will be restored in time. All transactions were successfully completed. In the end, Taizhou Jintou will hold 78.75 million shares of Zhejiang Xiantong (with a shareholding ratio of 29.09%), and Li Qifu will hold 57.51 million shares of the listed company (with a shareholding ratio of 21.24%). And the actual controller will be changed to Taizhou Jintou.

According to the company’s investigation, the transaction party Taizhou Jintou was established in July 2014 and is 100% owned by Taizhou State-owned Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd. The actual controller is Taizhou State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Taizhou Jintou’s business scope includes financial equity investment, government equity investment fund management, asset management business, and industrial investment.

Zhejiang Xiantong is one of the major manufacturers of automobile sealing strips in China. The main products include rubber sealing strips, plastic sealing strips and other series. In 2021, Zhejiang Xiantong established a new energy vehicle division. The company introduced in its annual report that in 2021, the company will aim at international and domestic industry leaders, and conduct docking and cooperation with many domestic new energy vehicle manufacturers, and a number of new energy vehicle sealing strip projects have been designated for development.

The financial report also shows that Zhejiang Xiantong’s revenue and net profit last year were 787 million yuan and 142 million yuan respectively, a year-on-year increase of 27.40% and 33.10% respectively.

However, in the first quarter of this year, the company’s performance declined. During the period, it achieved revenue of 222 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.04%; net profit decreased by 26.09% year-on-year to 36 million yuan.

Regarding the market situation, Zhejiang Xiantong stated on the interactive platform in June this year that due to the impact of the epidemic, the production plan of domestic auto OEMs in the second quarter has been lowered, which has an impact on the company. In addition, with the comprehensive unblocking of Shanghai and the introduction of preferential policies for automobile consumption, the company’s sales in the second half of the year are expected to rebound significantly.

It should be pointed out that the only framework agreement for share transfer signed this time is still in the stage of planning and intention, and the formal agreement has not been signed. After the framework agreement takes effect, due diligence is still required, and after the formal share transfer agreement is signed, a report on changes in equity needs to be disclosed as required, and multiple approval procedures such as state-owned assets supervision and management approval are required.