Piazza Affari is positive but at the lows of the day

Positive closure but below the highs of the day for the main European lists, in the aftermath of the expected intervention by the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed up by 0.15%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 0.6%. Paris the Cac40 slipped by 0.18%. Powell forecast a sharp drop in inflation in 2023 while preparing the market for more rate hikes. On the securities front, purchases in Piazza Affari rewarded oil companies with Saipem (+5.98%) leading the main segment. Another session under the spotlight for Tim (+1.91%), waiting for further developments after the offer from Kkr for the network. On the other hand, some banking and asset management stocks were weak as the publication of the quarterly reports continued.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

BPM BANK

Excellent quarterly Websim raises target a 5,40 eu and confirm the BUY. The Tp of Intesa for €4.9. The stock gained 0.13% to 4.66% today

FINECO

Kbw raises the target from 16.5 to 18.5 eureinforces the judgment Interesting. Closing today at €16.79 (-0.71%)

UNDERSTANDING

Goldman Sachs raise the target from 3.10 to 3.55 euconfirms the BUY. Equity Sim confirms the recommendation BUY e il TP a 3,3 € after the bank announced the launch of the second buyback tranche of €1.7bn. The bank will cancel the shares acquired, analysts recall. Today’s closing €2.47 (plus or.02%)

PIRELLI

Nokian bad guidance on 2023, SELL. Closing at €4.66 (+0.13%)

BOND

Slight decline to 185 points for the spread with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.2%.

ENERG IA

PETROLIUM

Prices on the rise. The Brent advances 1.24% at $84.77 a barrel.

GAS

falls of -3%, on the minimum for 14 months.

CURRENCIES

Euro at 1.073 on the dollarjust above the levels at the beginning of the year.

ORO

It climbs 0.3% to $1,879, third consecutive rise.