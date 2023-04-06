Sometimes explanations or background information are completely missing in the app, for example on professional work equipment. If users enter a newly purchased computer there, they do not receive any information: not about the depreciation (which is no longer necessary for computers because they can be sold in full immediately), not about the division into a professional and a possible private part. In the browser, at least basic information is shown in a right-hand column. They are missing in the app.

This weakness is a pity, because otherwise the wage tax compact has improved. Plus points: The optimal type of assessment for married couples (one joint tax return or two separate ones?) is automatically checked at the end. In addition, the wage tax compact finally provides some further tax tips.