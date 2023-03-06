Listen to the audio version of the article

The project headed by Marco Barone, CEO of Mzz.Industries, three private partners, looks to the future of the automotive industry and will be able to count on industrial collaboration with the Aft Group. The idea is to build a new plant in the area where Enichem once stood, on the outskirts of Manfredonia, in Puglia. The plan provides 120 million euros, half could count on the support of private funds raised thanks to the intermediation of a group of advisors, the other half could leverage public funds, headed by the Puglia Region, within the framework of the Contract of program.

The conditional is a must given that the project is in its initial stages, but it has been presented to the extraordinary commissioner of the Government of the Puglia-Molise interregional Adriatic ZES – the area of ​​Monte Sant’Angelo is in fact included in the map of Special Economic Zones – and an initial negotiation for the lease of the area where the factory will be built from scratch has been initiated with Eni Rewind, the Eni Group company that owns the land.

«The business plan, which will develop within five years, foresees the creation of a factory that produces lithium batteries and, once the experimentation is complete, also graphene. Batteries are essential elements to start the diffusion of alternative systems to petrol and diesel. Essential but today almost unobtainable» underlines Barone.

These are two lots for a total of 100 thousand square meters, in addition to the area dedicated to battery assembly, according to the project, the plant will have a division dedicated to electric motors and a space dedicated to the assembly of sports cars in full version electric. «We have behind us – says Barone – the heritage of a historical reality such as Auto Mazzanti of Pontedera and we believe that it is precisely sports cars that adapt better to electric engines, precisely because of the performance they guarantee».

The plan foresees employment effects, by 2027, for 700 people and has a sort of appendix in Campi Bisenzio in the former Gkn area. «With a consortium of entrepreneurs – adds Barone – we intend to take over the former Gkn which, in Campi Bisenzio, produced precisely components destined for the automotive and aerospace industries. We want to relaunch a factory that has great know-how, a project which, combined with that of Monte Sant’Angelo, will contribute to making our country an essential point of reference for the automotive world of the future”.