In Rome the exhibition “The worlds of Gina” dedicated to Lollobrigida, immortal star

Gina Lollobrigida, an exhibition arrives in Rome to pay homage to the artist of a thousand talents: photographs, clothes and jewels in memory of the Diva

It could only be in the Eternal City the homage to an immortal star like Gina Lollobrigida diva of Italian cinema in the world yes, but also an artist of a thousand talents. Woman full of contagious enthusiasm and artistic creativity declared in an interview as if it were a real spiritual testament: “I would like to be remembered above all as an artist and, why not? Even as an actress”. I have organized and curated for Gina many events and wonderful initiatives around the world and I have had the honor of her great friendship with her, and it was just like that: a woman of incredible creative intelligence of whom she will always hold a great esteem . And it is important that Gina is remembered and celebrated for her great humanity which is reflected in all her aspects of being an all-round artist.

And so, the exhibition, promoted by the Ministry of Culture with Archivio Luce Cinecittà, entitled “THE WORLDS OF GINA” dedicated to Gina Lollobrigida. From June 9th to October 8that the Central Institute of Graphics in the halls of Palazzo Poli overlooking the Trevi Fountain, an exhibition of over 120 photographs will be set up entirely dedicated to the thousand arts of the “eternal diva” Gina Lollobrigida who was an actress but also a very talented photographer, designer, sculptor and even singer.

READ ALSO: Rome, the worlds of Gina Lollobrigida: the photographic exhibition on the diva arrives

Subscribe to the newsletter

