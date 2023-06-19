In search of companies Stars of the South: the first edition of the ranking is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the rankings of the Fastest growing European companies with the Financial Times and the Leaders of growth with Il Sole 24 Ore, the international research and analysis company Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore are launching a new ranking: Stars of Southern Italy 2024, discovering the companies in the South and major islands that are creating economic value with increasing turnover and shared social value through the increase in employment and the development of young people.

The new ranking intends to give visibility to entrepreneurs, managers, workers and their partners (public and private) who with audacity, determination and talent have transformed the challenges of doing business in a complex geopolitical and local context into opportunities. For this new initiative (the fifth of their collaboration) Il Sole 24 Ore and Statista, moved by a passion for innovation and entrepreneurial excellence, have therefore joined forces again, in search of extraordinary success stories usually far from the spotlight of the news.

Why apply

In fact, this ranking will not be limited to evaluating the financial results of companies, but will also focus on their ability to be a laboratory of innovation and development, to have a significant impact on the territory, to contribute to the socio-economic development of the macro-area . The companies with the best performances from 2019 to 2022 will have the opportunity to be included in the prestigious ranking of the Stars of Southern Italy 2024, which will enjoy wide visibility. In fact, Il Sole 24 Ore will publish an in-depth analysis on paper and online dedicated to research, with an interactive digital section and links to all company websites, in March 2024 and there will be no shortage of marketing and communication initiatives to support the launch.

All participants who declare their turnover data, regardless of their inclusion in the final ranking, will have the opportunity to receive, as a thank you for their participation, a two-week account for access to the complete Statista database with over 18 thousand sources.

The companies included in the list will have the possibility, if they wish, to purchase the right to use the award logo in their marketing and communication materials, making the most of this prestigious award. This will provide an invaluable opportunity to make the success of the award-winning companies known to potential business partners, customers and investors.

Who can apply

Independent companies (or companies controlled by an investment holding company), founded before 2020, with a turnover of at least one million euros in 2019, the integrity requirements pursuant to art. 80 of Legislative Decree. 50/2016 and the registered office in one of the following regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily. To submit an application, simply register the company online on the dedicated site with the announcement and all the information on the initiative, by 22 September 2023. A declaration of truthfulness and additional data signed by the managing director or the CFO and the company financial statements only for the years 2019 and 2022 must then be sent (to the email [email protected] ).

The candidacy does not include any entry fees, like the other lists compiled by Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore over the years: Growth Leader, Sustainability Leader, Export Champions and Law Firms of the Year.

The invitation to participate

For its part, Statista will also have a proactive role in the search for candidates: it will carry out a pre-selection by examining the thousands of companies in the public and proprietary databases on which it works and will send a letter also signed by Sole 24 Ore inviting companies deemed eligible to participate. The companies that will receive the letter would do well to apply, because they have a strong chance of getting on the list (at no cost). «Our research team in Germany, also made up of some Italians, like me – explains Statista analyst Lisa Dei – will analyze companies on the basis of various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): turnover growth, ability to attract and retain employees and young people in particular, level of innovation and investments. The goal is to create a list of at least 150-200 companies, but there could be more or less based on the level and number of applications. We hope for a broad base of candidates, because, judging by the rankings of Growth Leaders and Export Champions, we are certain that the magnificent South of Italy, Sicily and Sardinia are expressing entrepreneurial excellence that is off the radar but of high profile, in terms of innovation, startups, talented young people, excellent products with great appeal for foreign markets».