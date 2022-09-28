Listen to the audio version of the article

September sees a sharp decline in business and consumer confidence. According to Istat surveys, the composite index of business confidence falls to 105.2 from the previous 109.2 while the index of consumer confidence falls to 94.8 from 98.3. Business sentiment retreats for the third consecutive month and returns to the values ​​of April 2021, the lowest in over a year. For businesses, confidence worsened in all sectors with the exception of construction, where it rose from 155.8 to 159.5. In manufacturing, the index fell from 104.0 to 101.3 while in retail it fell from 113.4 to 110.6. In market services, the decrease is more marked with the index falling from 103.0 to 95.9. The trend of the overall index is determined by the negative evolution of confidence in manufacturing, in services where in both sectors the index is down for the third consecutive month and reaches a minimum, respectively, from February 2021 and January 2022 and in the retail trade. As for the components of the confidence indices, in construction all the variables are improving. On the other hand, in manufacturing both assessments on orders and expectations on the level of production worsened; stocks are judged to have decreased slightly. In relation to market services, all components recorded a negative trend, while in the retail trade the judgments and expectations on sales worsened and inventories were judged to be decreasing. For families, a worsening of all variables is estimated, with the exception of opinions on the family economic situation and opinions on savings. In particular, for consumers, the index on the economic climate goes from 92.9 to 81.3 while the future one goes from 96.4 to 91.8 with the most marked drops. The personal and current climate decreased moderately, passing from 100.2 to 99.3 and from 99.7 to 96.9 respectively. The consumer confidence index after the rebound in August is at the level recorded in July. For consumers, a worsening of all variables is estimated, with the exception of opinions on the family’s economic situation and opinions on savings.