In Sicily, the only system that the new wine labels like

Grapes and dates become sugar crystals. And the sugar crystals are used by the wineries to make the best wines, as required by the production regulations. Starting next December, their use will become even more important. The new alcohol labels they must indicate, in addition to the nutritional values, also the list of ingredients used. Sugars are used in cellars to manage the alcohol content of the wine or transform it into sparkling wine. The new labels will thus highlight the natural ones, which derive from the grape itself, compared to sucrose.

In Mazara del Vallo, in that tip of Sicily that looks towards Tunisia, there is the only plant in the world capable of extracting those sugars and transforming them into crystals to be used in wine. In fact, Naturalia Ingredients was born in 2009 and immediately specialized in obtaining natural fruit sugars. With its patented technology it manages, for example, to separate the fructose and glucose from grape must and date juice, which are the only ones suitable for bottles of quality wine.

The new alcohol labels

With the arrival of the new labels, decided by Europe, the indication of the sugars used in the production process becomes mandatory. A QR Code will suffice to understand if there is 100% grape in the bottle, or contains ingredients such as beet derivatives, cane or liquid sugars. Naturalia managed to anticipate the times. “We produce and distribute a natural, unique and innovative product, with certified quality and guaranteed by the control of the supply chain: crystalline sugar from fruit. With Naturalia’s crystalline must, wine can finally be made sparkling with sugar from the same supply chain, without having to resort to foreign sugars”. explains the CEO of the company Maurice Cambrea.

1,300 tons of crystalline sugar leave their plants every year, which are worth 7.2 million euros in turnover. 80% of sales are to the wine sector and the export share is 25%. With great growth prospects, thanks also to the production capacity that the plant still reserves, sized for 7000 tons. And the possibility, in the future, to expand to other complementary products. “The new mandatory label for wine bottles goes precisely in the direction of transparency and sustainability promoted for some time by our companies – underlines Gaetano Buglisi, president of Gibbi, group that controls Naturalia -. In fact, consumers will finally be able to identify and choose a wine born 100% from grapes, thus giving producers the opportunity to optimize their production processes with sugars exclusively coming from this fruit”.

