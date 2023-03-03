Superbonus, Ruffini explains: 110 billion credits

Building bonuses have spawned over 110 billion in tax credits, of which over 60 billion deriving from the Superbonus and around 25 billion from the facade bonus. To give the precise numbers on the origin and situation of tax credits in Italy is Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency, in a hearing before the Finance Committee of the Chamber. These are figures that give a snapshot of the situation but which, with regard to the first sales and the discounts on the invoice for building bonuses relating to the expenses incurred in 2022, may be communicated to the Agency for the entire month of March 2023.

Ruffini also took stock of the space available to banks to absorb tax credits and go to resolve the complicated situation created for construction companies. This year, through the F24s, banks have “the ability to purchase and offset additional building bonuses of around €7.2 billion on an annual basis”Ruffini explained. “For the following years – he continues – the banks would have the ability to purchase and absorb additional building bonuses on an annual basis, on average, equal to: 6.9 billion euros for each of the years from 2024 to 2026; 15 billion euros for each of the years from 2027 to 2031”.

“Banks have space, insurance companies can absorb 10 billion”

The director of the Revenue Agency underlined that the numbers given refer to “the entire banking system”. The situation of individual institutes is very different from one another. “Some banks have substantially exhausted the ‘fiscal capacity’ to purchase further credit, while others would still have wide margins for further operations“, Ruffini underlined.

The director of the Revenue Agency also underlined that the insurance companies they have the possibility of absorbing bonuses for 10.2 billionthe same for each of the years from 2024 to 2026 and 11.2 billion from 2027 to 2031.