In Spain small steps towards a new Sánchez government

In the middle of a scorching summer, something is moving in Spain to solve the conundrum of the formation of the new government. The general elections of 23 July have left the country in a complex situation because, although the right has not achieved an absolute majority, the left is just as far from the magic figure of 176 seats in the Congress of Madrid. It is true that even in the last legislature the coalition government presided over by the socialist Pedro Sánchez ruled in the minority with the external support of several nationalist and regionalist parties. Now, however, he also needs the votes of Together for Catalonia (JxCAT), the Catalan independence party led by Belgian self-exile by Carles Puigdemont who has always voted against the progressive executive.

What possible solutions?

Finding the right balance is not easy, but an important step forward took place on 17 August when she was elected as the president of the Chamber the socialist Francina Armengol, with an absolute majority of 178 votes. These are the same votes useful for the possible government majority represented by the Partido Socialista Obrero Español (121 seats), Sumar, the left-wing coalition led by the labor minister Yolanda Diaz (31 seats), and by all the representatives of the so-called “peripheral” Spain, i.e. the Basque, Galician and Catalan nationalists, including JxCAT. Furthermore, the lefts also secured control of the House Bureauan entirely secondary issue for the developments of the legislature.

The Catalan separatists voted for Armengol in exchange for a recognition of Catalan as an official language in state institutions and in the European Unionthe opening of two parliamentary commissions – on the interceptions with Pegasus spyware of various separatist leaders and on the Islamic attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017 – and a general desire to put an end to the “repression” of the state against independence for the events of the autumn of 2017 “through the necessary legal channels”.

If until a few weeks ago Puigdemont’s claims were only theamnesty it’s a self-determination referendum, not permitted by the Constitution, the signed agreement shows that there is room for maneuver and, above all, political will on both sides. Of course, it will be necessary to see if JxCAT wants to continue doing politics in a constructive way or if, as in the past, it will yield to the pressures of the more radical sectors of independence who, according to the logic of “the worse, the better”, would prefer a right-wing government with Vox in the control room with the aim of reviving an independence movement in decline.

The possible re-election of Sánchez

If not exactly paved, the road to Sánchez would therefore seem at least marked. Despite this, the times for the possible re-election of the socialist leader will be longer than expected because, after consultations with the parties, King Felipe VI has decided to entrust the task of forming the government to the candidate of the Partido Popular (PP), Alberto Nunez feijóo, as leader of the most voted formation. However, Feijóo does not have an absolute majority: the support of the right-wing regionalist Unión del Pueblo Navarro and Coalición Canaria, with only one deputy each, and the 33 representatives of Vox, added to the 137 of the PP, guarantee Feijóo only 172 seats . The presence of the party led by Santiago Abascal in the government majority makes it impossible for other members to vote in favor or abstain.

In summary, Feijóo’s play should be read as an attempt to buy time, hoping that the PSOE leader fails in his attempt to reach an agreement with Puigdemont and that there will be new elections. But the main key to understanding is above all internal: the leader of the PP wants to prevent him from getting kicked inside the party.

The next steps are now marked by the decision of the president of the Chamber and by the Constitution. On 26 September Feijóo will present his government program in Parliament and the following day the confidence will be voted. Without having an absolute majority of votes, on September 29, he can hope to obtain at least a relative majority, i.e. more votes in favor than votes against. Virtually impossible, unless there are surprises. At that point, it will be Sánchez who will receive the assignment from the king. He will only have until the end of November because if no candidate gains confidence within 60 days of the first vote, the Chambers are automatically dissolved. The electoral repetition would therefore be held on January 14th.

The road is uphill but it is the only passable one

Next month will therefore be crucial. While Feijóo will try to muddy the waters, supported by the conservative media in the capital who accuse Sánchez of a traitor to the country in order to reach agreements with Puigdemont, the socialists will have to sit around a table with the Basque nationalists and above all with the Catalan separatists. The conditions are there, the road was opened by the election of Armengol as president of Congresscommunication channels have been activated. As the July 23 vote demonstrated, Spain can only be represented by a broad and pluralistic progressive coalition government that gives a voice to that “peripheral” Spain which in a fragmented Parliament and in a highly polarized country has become much more than in the past the tip of the balance for the stability of the executive.

Having said that, if Sánchez succeeds in the enterprise, the new progressive government will have an arduous road ahead. Not only because every vote will be a battle with the risk of going under in Parliament, but also because the right has an absolute majority in the Senate and controls most of the regions. Not to mention, then, the support it has in the media and in sectors of the judiciary which could, as it did in the past, put a spanner in the works for attempts to resolve the problems with the justice of Puigdemont and other pro-independence leaders. Because this is, in reality, the Gordian knot to untie. In any case, the next stop is now September 26th. Only after that day will we be able to understand the possible developments.