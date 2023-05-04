In Sudan, warlords still struggle for power

Sudan has been a country wracked by civil wars for decades. Between these the armed conflict in Darfur, which began in 2003, was the most mediatized due to the serious humanitarian crisis it caused in the region. The presence of numerous militias, warlords and a 30-year dictatorship prevented the creation of a centralized state and the monopolisation of the use of force. The deposition of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019 led to the transitional framework agreement aimed at establishing a democratic regime; however, the struggle for leadership between the army chief and his deputy led to heavy fighting.

The failed democratic transition and the warlords

The Sudanese revolution of 2018-2019 ended the military dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, which began in 1989. Despite civil pressure for regime change and massive protests, al-Bashir was deposed in a coup orchestrated by a alliance between the head of the regular army Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan (SAF) and paramilitary forces (RSF) under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, called “Hamedti”. The two leaders, veterans of the al-Bashir dictatorship, are now fighting for political leadership and economic control of the country. Since April 15, both factions have been engaged in heavy fighting in densely populated urban areas, adjacent to critical government institutions, in the capital Khartoum and other nerve centres. Despite attempts at a truce, the UN agency for humanitarian affairs (OCHA) reports that the consequences for civilians are devastatingwith hundreds of deaths, infrastructure and hospitals out of order, and a shortage of basic necessities.

The fighting broke out after months of negotiations between Sudan’s military, political parties and civil society – backed by an alliance of Western states and the African Union. The parties were preparing to sign a new political agreement aimed at forming a government which would resume the democratic transition process: the main aim was to reinstall the civilian component in the Transitional Council and implement the Juba chords. The latter, indispensable for pursuing the demilitarization of the country, provide for the dismantling of dozens of armed groups and paramilitary forces, as well as their consequent integration into a national army. However, the fragmentation of the security apparatus and Hamedti’s refusal to bring the RSF paramilitary forces – made up of about 100,000 units – under the aegis of the regular forces, led to the definitive break between the two generals.

The fighting in Sudan has its origins in the al-Bashir dictatorship

After the military deposition of al-Bashir, it was established a civil-military transitional government which provided one façade democracy to the military elites. In fact, according to the 2019 agreement between al-Burhan and the Alliance for Freedom and Change – the main alliance of civilian parties -, the general should have left the collegiate presidency of the Sovereign Transitional Council on November 19, 2022, to hand it over to a civilian leader. Just one month before the charge pass, yet another coup and the cancellation of the agreement they placed the two military leaders in the top two de facto offices of state. Burhan acted as a true representative of the country, aligning foreign policy with the US, the main aid funder for the country, signing normalization agreements with Israel and maintaining diplomatic ties with Egypt and the Gulf. Meanwhile, his second Hamedti carried out an independent plan, forging alliances with rebel groups in Darfur, in South Kordofan and with the Wagner mercenaries – following the promise of concession for a naval base to the Russians on the Red Sea -, thus building a vast economic empire based on gold trafficking and oil extraction.

Sudan today is the legacy of the al-Bashir era, which saw two major conflicts and positioned Sudan among the most critical countries in human security indices. The Second Sudanese Civil War, which led to South Sudan’s independence in 2011, left 1.9 million dead and 4 million refugees, qualifying as one of the bloodiest wars since the end of the Second World War. The Darfur conflict between the government, its militia allies and rebel groups, which began in 2003, has left an estimated 300,000 dead and displaced some 2.7 million civilians, according to United Nations estimates. The former president al-Bashir was indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide; while the counter-insurgency operations were led at the time by General Dagalo, now head of the RSF, who was guilty of human rights violations, causing famines and epidemics in the region.

A new humanitarian crisis

While a large military mission with operations coordinated by various European states has brought hundreds of foreign civilians to safety, OCHA has defined the humanitarian situation in Sudan “catastrophic”. Before the outbreak of fighting, about 15.8 million people – 1/3 of the Sudanese population – were heavily dependent on humanitarian aid, however many NGOs and UN agencies had to suspend operations due to the conflict. According to data from UN agencies updated to 2023, 11.7 million people are acutely food insecure (IPC3+), exacerbated by climate change and drought, over 3 million people are internally displaced (OCHA), and over 1.1 million refugees, including approximately 814,000 from South Sudan (UNHCR) are present in the village. The fighting resulted a new mass exoduswith estimates that speak of 270,000 refugees fleeing to poorer neighboring countries, including Chad and Egypt, and the return of around 100,000 refugees to South Sudan.

To date, all the ingredients are there for a further escalation of violence and instability in Sudan, caused by a diminishing options to contain the ambitions of the two factions, military (SAF) and paramilitary (RSF), which have amplified their power after the fall of al-Bashir. The risk, for a pivotal country like Sudan, is that of a further division of the country between the two military contenders through the respective control of territorial blocks. The absence of political stability also opens the door to the proliferation of terrorism, criminal organizations, exploitation of natural resources and continuous violations of human rights.