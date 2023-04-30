In the case of multiple defenses, the consultation fee is incurred several times

Message Advice

by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG a. D., Leer/Augsburg

| Advisory assistance is not granted that often in criminal proceedings, but it is granted. With the effects of § 146 StPO deals with a decision of the AG Braunschweig. |

facts

Preliminary proceedings on suspicion of fraud had been initiated against two applicants living in a community of need. The applicants then each submitted an application for advice. In a joint entitlement certificate, they were granted advice on the matter of “investigating a criminal case for fraud”. Both applicants separately sought advice from two different lawyers from a law firm. The two lawyers each claimed a consulting fee for this. The district auditor lodged a reminder against the double assessment of the consultation fee – without success – (AG Braunschweig 27.3.23, 81a II 1309/21, retrieval no. 234628).

relevance for practice

The decision is correct. The investigation matter is a matter for every applicant. It does not depend on the number of advisory aid certificates issued.

§ 146 StPO has the effect that multiple representation is inadmissible, at least in relation to a primarily intended inspection of files. If there are several applicants, joint advice does not have to take place and would not have been expected from the lawyers, at least from a professional point of view. Therefore, both lawyers are to be reimbursed for the consultation fee including flat-rate expenses and sales tax.

The applicants are also not required to commission only one lawyer to provide joint advice after the appointment of defense counsel for only one of the applicants and the inspection of the files based on this.

Due to the binding effect of the approval decision, it is also no longer relevant whether the advisory assistance could have been approved to a limited extent for both applicants.

Further information

For details on advisory assistance: Burhoff/Volpert/Burhoff, RVG, criminal and fine matters, 6th edition, part A, paragraph 369 ff. with further reference.